From Q4 2023 through Q1 2026, gold rose 9 out of 10 quarters, rising more than $3,000/oz in the process.

Gold (Quarterly - October 2019 through March 2026)

Gold rose $3,800/oz from its Q4 2023 low, to its peak at $5,608/oz in January 2026

By any account, this 2 1/2 year rally was arguably one of the most meaningful ascents in the history of the gold market.

Let’s remember back to 2022/2023 when gold was mired in a trading range centered on the $1,800/oz price level. Something strange happened in late-2022: Gold stopped falling, even as the Fed aggressively raised rates and real yields soared.