Gold's Deadly Quarterly Candlestick
The 2nd quarter of 2026 is hours from drawing to a close, barring a miracle gold is on the verge of printing its most bearish quarterly closing candlestick in years.
From Q4 2023 through Q1 2026, gold rose 9 out of 10 quarters, rising more than $3,000/oz in the process.
Gold (Quarterly - October 2019 through March 2026)
By any account, this 2 1/2 year rally was arguably one of the most meaningful ascents in the history of the gold market.
Let’s remember back to 2022/2023 when gold was mired in a trading range centered on the $1,800/oz price level. Something strange happened in late-2022: Gold stopped falling, even as the Fed aggressively raised rates and real yields soared.