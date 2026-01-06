Despite not moving much above its October peak at roughly $4,390/oz, gold has spent the better part of the last three months north of the $4,000/oz price level. This consolidation above $4,000 is a powerful sign of market price acceptance, indicative of a new trading range and a higher long term ‘floor’ for the gold price.

The gold market price acceptance above $4,000, during a period of time in which silver has vaulted from ~$50 to $80, has resulted in a rerating of many large gold/silver producers; including a more pronounced upward revaluation of mid-tier gold producers, and companies that are fortunate enough to be classified as ‘silver producers’.

Silver primary producer Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has seen its share price nearly double since October, amid a ~300% gain since July!

HL (Daily)

According to the company’s full-year 2024 results, Hecla produced about 16.2 million ounces of silver and approximately 142,000 ounces of gold over the year. Hecla’s current production run rate is approximately ~16.5 million ounces of silver and ~145,000 ounces of gold annually.

While Hecla is classified as a silver producer, only 48% of its revenue comes from silver. The rest of the company’s revenue comes from gold, lead, zinc, and copper (in order of weighting). It’s interesting to note the revenue dispersion across metals, because there is no doubt that Hecla receives a premium valuation due to its special status as a North American silver producer.

In fact, a prominently displayed slide from Hecla’s corporate presentation emphasizes that HL is the largest silver producer in the U.S. and Canada (perceived to be the two safest jurisdictions globally):

Hecla’s current US$14.7 billion market cap is largely attributable to the fact that the company finds itself in an enviable position in January 2026; Hecla is the owner/operator of high-quality gold & silver mines located in safe jurisdictions.

However, if we analyze HL’s current valuation purely on revenue, growth, and profitability metrics, it becomes more difficult to view the stock’s valuation at US$22/share as an attractive investment opportunity.

Metal price sensitivity and EPS multiple valuation table via RBC (blue shaded row is using $5,000/oz gold and $84/oz silver)

In fact, among its tiny silver producer peer group Hecla is the one with the highest price/earnings multiple (more than 30x) and the least leverage to higher gold/silver prices.

Hecla is receiving a premium valuation due to its unique role as a U.S. silver producer at a time when a stampede of money is coming off the sidelines in a desperate rush to get exposure to silver.

I am much more interested in finding the next Hecla, or the next U.S. silver primary asset that Hecla will need to buy in order to replenish its reserves (watch my inaugural 2026 premium subscriber video for some ideas).

Turning to the senior gold producers, these stocks are now in nosebleed territory. Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is trading above $100/share, at a market cap of nearly US$120 billion.

Newmont (Daily)

Meanwhile, former serial laggard Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) has sprung to life, achieving a whopping US$80 billion market cap after it share price doubled in four months! (use the search function to find extensive Barrick coverage on Goldfinger Capital including this post from August)

Barrick Mining (Daily)

The trend is undoubtedly your friend in the stock market, and there can be no doubt that the vast majority of investors still have underweighted exposure to the gold mining sector. However, the largest gold producers are arguably approaching “fully valued” status, even if we assume a $5,000/oz gold price in our valuation methodology:

Net Asset Value table Via RBC (far right row using $5,000/oz gold and $84/oz silver)

While it’s possible that Mr. Market may decide to attach 20x multiples to the largest and best-of-breed gold miners, the reality remains that all of these companies are extremely challenged for production growth.

The core challenge for the largest gold producers has always been production growth. Large producers face an assortment of obstacles that mining investors are all too familiar with including: dwindling pipeline of tier-one discoveries, longer permitting timelines, declining reserve grades, and rising costs for labor, energy, and consumables.

Meanwhile, organic growth often requires billion-dollar capital commitments with multi-year payback periods, while M&A—historically the fastest route to growth—has become both competitive and value-destructive if done late in the cycle. As a result, many majors have been prioritizing capital returns over production volume growth, implicitly accepting flat or declining production profiles.

This dynamic has created a structural tension: investors want leverage to higher gold prices, but the industry’s scale and maturity make meaningful, low-risk growth increasingly elusive.

As balance sheets strengthen and sustaining capital demands are met, senior gold producers are increasingly incentivized to redeploy excess free cash flow toward acquisitions of high-quality, development-stage gold assets in order to reestablish visible growth pipelines.

With organic reserve replacement proving difficult and greenfield discoveries scarce, buying de-risked projects with defined resources, clear permitting pathways, and expandable mine lives offers a more controllable route to future production growth. Importantly, these transactions are less about near-term ounces and more about signaling long-duration relevance to investors: demonstrating that today’s cash flows can be converted into tomorrow’s production profile.

Similar to my sentiments regarding finding the next silver asset that Hecla will have to acquire, I want to find the next gold assets that Newmont, Agnico, and Barrick will have to acquire.

Amid a number of attractive candidates, two Yukon gold explorers are near the top of my list: Banyan Gold (TSX-V:BYN) and Sitka Gold (TSX-V:SIG).

Please review Sitka’s corporate presentation and read this morning’s news release. It’s rare to find a gold deposit that exhibits such consistent gold mineralization (with grades > 1.0 g/t Au) across 1,100 meters of drilled strike extent as Sitka has demonstrated at the Rhosgobel Discovery.

To date, 43 holes totaling 12,722 meters have been completed at Rhosgobel. All holes drilled have intersected significant reduced intrusion-related gold style mineralization. Gold mineralization at Rhosgobel begins at surface, extends to a depth of over 400 meters and remains open in all directions. Nineteen of the first 28 diamond drill holes reported from Rhosgobel, including the two discovery holes drilled in 2024, have intersected >100 gram-meters gold. Assays are currently pending for the remaining 15 holes completed at Rhosgobel in 2025.

Banyan is already at 7,700,000 ounces of gold in a mineral resource estimate for the AurMac Project. With Sitka’s recent success at Rhosgobel I believe Sitka is well on its way to catching up with Banyan. Meanwhile, Banyan enters 2026 in a position of great strength with C$40 million in its treasury. In 2H 2026, Banyan will publish an updated resource estimate followed by a maiden PEA. I believe the PEA will be impressive, and will represent an important de-risking milestone that will attract additional institutional investors to Banyan shares.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Banyan Gold and Sitka Gold at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.