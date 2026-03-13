Is it just me, or does the market environment of the past few weeks feel eerily reminiscent of March 2020?

Of course, it’s never the same—markets rarely repeat, but they often rhyme.

In February 2020, equities began to slide as investors gradually became aware of the spreading COVID pandemic. By early March, the selling accelerated, ultimately culminating in the full-blown capitulation panic during the third week of March.

Today’s environment is different in many respects, but there are some interesting parallels in the market structure.

SPY (November 2019 - July 2020)

A terrifying one month long market meltdown culminated in a major capitulation washout low on March 23rd, 2020

There are some other similarities including the all-time high that the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached one month ago, while other key equity indices such as the Russell 2000 (IWM) and the S&P 500 (SPY) failed to confirm the much vaunted “Dow 50,000” that was touted by various U.S. policymakers in the U.S. Congress.

This sort of classic non-confirmation in major equity indices and market sectors is the stuff that technical analysis textbooks will tell you is a key characteristic of major market tops.

IWM (Daily)

Has anybody seen the homebuilders?

XHB (Daily)

The XHB Homebuilders ETF made a new 52-week high in February—it has subsequently declined ~20% and moved from ‘overbought’ to ‘oversold’ in near record time.

We are also seeing an unusual trend in core CPI/core PCE inflation:

Historically, core CPI typically runs about 30–50 basis points above core PCE. When CPI falls below PCE—as it is doing now—it signals a structural shift in the composition of inflation.

One reason for this dynamic is housing. CPI places more than twice the weight on housing compared to PCE, particularly through owners’ equivalent rent (OER). When rent and housing inflation decelerate sharply, CPI tends to fall faster than PCE.

Another explanation is consumer substitution. The PCE index adjusts for consumers trading down to cheaper goods. If households are increasingly forced to shift toward lower-priced alternatives, PCE will show higher inflation relative to CPI.

Taken together, the CPI-PCE relationship may be telling us something important: the U.S. consumer appears increasingly tapped out, while housing inflation continues to cool.

This diagnosis aligns with the sharp decline in the XHB Homebuilders ETF.

Meanwhile, market leadership has rotated decisively into energy, utilities, gold miners, and defense—hardly the sectors you would expect to lead in a healthy late-cycle equity bull market.

XLE (Daily)

LMT (Daily)

XLU (Daily)

GDX (Daily)

Gold mining bulls may not feel great after the last couple trading sessions, but we mustn’t forget that the GDX posted a new all-time high only ten days ago.

The proximate cause for the recent correction in gold mining equities is a move higher in Treasury yields and the US Dollar Index, and to a lesser extent a rise in the crude oil price.

Despite President Trump’s strong desire to see the Federal Reserve cut interest rates, the market appears to be all but completely pricing-out a near term Fed rate cut:

U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield

All else being equal, tighter monetary policy is typically viewed as a headwind for precious metals and mining equities.

And every time crude oil spikes higher, I inevitably get a wave of questions asking whether rising energy prices are bearish for gold miners. This time is no different.

There’s some logic behind the concern. Energy is a major input cost for the mining industry, and diesel fuel represents a significant portion of the energy consumed at mine sites around the world.

That said, over the past decade the gold mining industry has done a commendable job reducing its sensitivity to crude oil prices, through efficiency improvements, better mine planning, and in some cases partial electrification of operations.

In fact, in Newmont’s latest presentation they have a very useful slide which shows pricing assumptions/sensitivities for various metals, currencies, and crude oil:

According to the above graphic, if we assume a US$100/barrel average crude oil price in 2026, Newmont’s costs will increase US$180 million for the full year. Definitely a notable cost increase, but far from fatal. In fact, the positive impacts from the silver, copper, and gold prices far outweighs any higher costs from the crude oil price spike.

I think it’s important to put the recent spike in crude oil into perspective. A move to $97 per barrel feels jarring largely because we’ve spent so much time recently with oil below $70. But if we zoom out and look at the past 15 years, there have been extended periods when WTI traded at $100 per barrel or higher. Elevated oil prices certainly had economic impacts, but the global economy adjusted and life went on.

WTI Crude Oil (Daily)

The spike in crude oil is just one symptom—and at the moment it happens to be the most visible one. The bigger risk lies in broader disruptions to global shipping and the flow of other critical commodities, including LNG and agricultural inputs such as urea, sulfur, and fertilizer.

Crude oil and LNG are obviously crucial to the global economy. But a prolonged disruption to agricultural commodity flows can have far more severe downstream consequences, particularly for food production and global supply chains.

If this conflict drags on and shipping disruptions intensify, we should not be surprised to see extreme moves higher across physical commodity markets—from industrial metals like nickel to more obscure but strategically important metals such as scandium or rhodium.

Sulfur is important.

Trump must know the clock is ticking rapidly on this Iran “special operation”, but it’s also the sort of conflict that prompts one to wonder if there is any elegant way out of this situation once Pandora’s Box has been opened.

A bunch of investment bank analysts are speculating on how the situation in the Middle East resolves, and how deeply involved the U.S. could become in Iran.

Earlier today, J.P. Morgan wrote “If the US cannot achieve a short-term victory, it seems likely that it will be forced to attempt a ground war to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. If so, this could transform into a multiyear war”.

I had to do a triple take when I read those words. A multi-year war in Iran involving U.S. ground troops would represent a truly disastrous scenario—one that feels almost unfathomable given that the so-called “Peace President” spent decades railing against costly and pointless American wars in the Middle East.

If the United States were to deploy ground troops into Iran, I would expect significant unrest and civil disobedience across major U.S. cities. Such a development would likely mark the final crisis stage of the Fourth Turning—a period defined by decisive geopolitical confrontations, major economic restructuring, a potential debt or currency reset, and ultimately the creation of new domestic and global institutions.

In a scenario that extreme—however unlikely it may seem today—I would want to be long gold, silver, and other critical commodities, while maintaining minimal exposure to equities and long-duration bonds.

Another interesting observation during the recent bout of market turmoil is how well Bitcoin has held up. That resilience could be signaling that capital is rotating out of equities and into “digital gold,” as investors position for the kind of monetary and financial reset that may unfold over the final years of the Fourth Turning “crisis period”.

Bitcoin (Daily)

Finally, I’ll leave you to consider the following chart of the NYSE McClellan A-D oscillator:

NYSE McClellan Oscillator

As Tom McClellan points out, this equity market oscillator is as oversold as it was at the April 9th, 2025 tariff crash low. This is an interesting observation that helps to illustrate that equities are pretty oversold—90% of the time we see a healthy market bounce when conditions reach this level of oversold, however, this is also the sort of setup that can produce a much deeper waterfall decline similar to what we witnessed in February 2018 and March 2020.

Market crashes occur from oversold conditions.

This post isn’t meant to panic anyone or to trigger sweeping long-term portfolio decisions. It’s simply me putting a few thoughts and observations down on paper. I wouldn’t be surprised to see equities stage a sharp rally on Friday or early next week. However, I’m increasingly confident in saying that the world—and the market environment—is considerably more dangerous today than it was at the beginning of the year.

In my view, that reality warrants holding a higher cash position than usual, and being far more selective with equity exposure. The positions worth holding in this environment are those where you have strong conviction and clearly identifiable short-to-medium-term catalysts on the horizon.

Copper and gold miners have been sold off fairly aggressively over the past couple of weeks, but it’s important to place this correction into a longer-term context. A two-to-three month correction or sideways reset is not only normal—it’s actually healthy and necessary for the longevity of the bull market.

My expectation is that mining investors will likely feel frustrated over the next couple of months—after all, these same investors spent much of the last year feeling pretty smart. Ironically, that frustration is exactly what helps build the wall of worry that ultimately fuels the next leg higher—potentially setting the stage for a stronger move higher later this summer.

But most importantly, nobody truly knows anything—and when the real buying opportunity arrives, in that moment it will likely feel like the worst possible time to buy.

