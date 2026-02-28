In a recent interview with Morgan Stanley’s Iliana Bouzali, Global Head of Derivatives Distribution and Structuring at Morgan Stanley, Druckenmiller discusses a wide variety of topics including discussing both copper and gold, as part of how he would construct a portfolio today:

What Druckenmiller Says About Commodities

Copper: Druckenmiller mentions that he owns copper (around the 11:00 mark), not because it’s a “genius trade,” but because supply is tight and future demand (including from AI and data centers) is strong, making it a consensus macro position in his view.

Gold: He also says they hold some gold — largely as a geopolitical hedge rather than a pure monetary play.

Stan Druckenmiller – Interview Breakdown (Approximate Timestamps)

00:00 – 02:30 — Introduction

Interviewer introduces Stan Druckenmiller and the theme of “Hard Lessons: Invest, then investigate.”

Sets the premise of the conversation’s goal: extract practical insights built from decades of macro investing.

02:30 – 08:00 — Investment Philosophy & “Invest then Investigate”

Druckenmiller explains his core approach: act early based on conviction, then refine your view as new evidence arrives.

Emphasis on decisiveness and reacting to real market behavior rather than rigid models.

He likely discusses learning from past mistakes and how that shaped his philosophy.

08:00 – 14:00 — Risk Management & Cutting Losses

Discussion about why cutting losers quickly and letting winners run is more important than being consistently “right.”

He shares personal anecdotes about trades where hesitation cost performance.

Importance of risk control over contrarian positioning.

14:00 – 20:00 — Current Markets & Positioning

Druckenmiller reflects on how he would allocate capital today if starting from scratch.

Comments on macro factors such as central bank policy, inflation, and bond market dynamics (in context of his broader philosophy).

Likely includes views on equities and where he sees opportunity or risk.

20:00 – 25:00 — Regrets & Hard-Won Lessons

He talks about specific decisions he regrets (e.g., selling winners too early).

Reinforces that the edge isn’t in perfection, but in disciplined decision rules and emotional control.

25:00 – 28:00 — Broader Investing Mindset

More general lessons on psychological biases, egos, and how markets punish pride.

How younger investors can learn from macro history and adapt to complexity rather than oversimplify.

