Darren McLean of Muddy Waters and Mayfair Gold (NYSE:MINE, TSX-V:MFG) returns to Money of Mine to discuss the unique setup he sees in the gold developer space today. In mining, discovery usually creates the first dramatic rerating. McLean argues that successfully financing, constructing and ramping up a mine can create the second. A developer trading at a steep discount can progressively close that gap as permitting, financing, engineering and construction risks are removed.

McLean characterizes Snowline (Snowline Gold, TSX:SGD) as an “inevitable mine.” That does not eliminate valuation, permitting or construction risks, but it reflects his belief that truly exceptional deposits eventually attract the capital and technical expertise needed to advance them.

Simply stated, capital finds its way to the best ore bodies, overcoming the inevitable obstacles (location, permitting, engineering, social etc.) along the way.

Companies mentioned by McLean include Faraday Copper, Banyan Gold, Firefly Metals, Osisko Metals, Mayfair Gold, Agnico Eagle, Aurion Resources, etc.

Here are some of my favorite highlight excerpts from this interview:

On why developer valuations are so low, and why this favors a mine build cycle

“…it’s plagued by a number of elements in terms of why the dislocations exist. One is there isn’t any M&A and people have traditionally played for M&A. That’s generally been the thesis. People have been scared of mine builds, and they said, “Well, okay, who’s going to get bought out? Who’s going to get taken out?” And they thought if they could position better for the M&A game, that’s where they’d get their edge.

And I still think people think like that. But the majors aren’t moving, at least they haven’t yet. And I’m not even sure this will really represent an M&A cycle for these types of assets. I think there’s a good chance you’re looking at a construction cycle. And that’s a very different thing. To me, that’s more exciting and I think there’s more value creation in it…”

On the value of execution, and why successfully executing a mine-build can generate a ton of value

“But yes, execution is more value creative than M&A, but people are scared of execution based on the decade past.

And I think that’s false. I think if you understand why those assets succeeded and failed, and you understand that those conditions are very different than the conditions you’re seeing right now, I think you can do extraordinarily well.”

On the propensity for violence in the gold mining sector

“I was talking to Jonas a couple months ago and chatting and, you know, one thing we talked about was that the propensity for violence is extremely high right now. Like extraordinarily high. While things are extraordinarily cheap, the propensity for violence and to get hurt is extraordinarily high because of a number of conditions that also exist in the market which we haven’t talked about.

But, um, and I think that’s borne out. And funnily enough, I was like, well, you know, let’s just go look at the last two months of moves in the GDXJ, the largest moves, I just stuck it into AI and I’m like, compare the last two months of the GDXJ versus the last 5 years of the S&P. And make me a ranking of the 10 biggest drawdown days.

And every single slot, 1 to 10, was higher in the last two months of the GDXJ than the last 5 years of the S&P. So you’ve gone through over five years of normal market volatility almost in just the last two months of being a a gold investor.”

On diversifying out of some gold exposure earlier in the year

“So, still just diversified a bit more across the metals book. Shifted a little out of gold at the start of the year, when things felt like that moment where absolutely everything worked, and I needed to make sense of it. If I feel like I need to make sense of something, I tend to reduce it until I feel confident again, or I feel like I have a conviction like I have in the past.”

On adding exposure to copper developers

“Yeah, some copper developers. It was stuff I already owned, I just own more of them. So, things like Faraday (TSX:FDY), things like Osisko Metals (TSX:OM), a few other small ones that I’d prefer not to mention because I think they’re off the radar and I’d like for them to stay that way.

I think Firefly (TSX:FFM) is a very interesting asset. I think that’s a bit forgotten in Canada. I knew that ore body well from the old Rambler days, watching those guys drive that forward. Now I remember looking at it in the old Rambler days, I spent actually a great deal of time at site trying to figure it out. Walked away and I was like, well, you need to shut down the mine, send the workforce home, sink a shaft, build a new mill. It needs to be basically treated as a new development project.

And then these guys came in and they’re like, well, why don’t we shut it down, build a new mill, sink a shaft, send the workforce home, open up the build a new decline.

They’re like, “Yeah, that’ll work.”

But, you know, you’d really like to be doing that in a better price environment. The better price environment is here and they’re permitted. So, they’re engineering and extending the ore body. It’s pretty deep now, but it keeps going, it’s a brownfield site effectively. It’s in Newfoundland which is an excellent permitting & mining jurisdiction.”

On why the good times in the mining sector necessarily create the hard times…

“This is the funny thing about mining; generally in my experience, people have always sat around mining waiting for flows, just holding the bucket out and praying for rain. Saying something like when is money going to rain upon the sector and all our boats are going to rise? And then the thing is the rise precipitates the fall, because I think we’ve talked about this in the past, the sector can’t usually handle that much capital efficiently. Just given the supply and elasticity of people, and so on, and so forth.

And so quality gets saturated fast, the capital overflows to low quality. Low quality takes money, capital, and just vaporizes it. And so people get burnt. Anytime you get inflows faster into something than it can handle. And believe me, the sector is not going to give the money back when it can’t use it.”

On Mayfair Gold, CEO Drew Anwyll, and the team they’re building:

“If there’s one thing I’m extremely proud of in Mayfair, it’s just the team we have. We have this individual Drew Anwyll running it. Drew kind of built the Detour Lake Gold Mine in tandem with another individual is my understanding, as well as a team of other talented guys who maybe don’t get all the spotlight but were critical in that mine build. We’re trying to get as many of those individuals back involved in the company as humanly possible.

And I think the roster of individuals we have, the leadership qualities they have, the experience, the expertise, I think it’s top-notch. But what I always say is, the point at which I feel like I’m far better at understanding what’s going to succeed or fail than I am at understanding when the market’s going to care.

I’m not great at that. I’ve never been.

Sometimes it’s obvious sometimes, you know, some person with a ton of cash and a ton of capital is going to walk through the door and you know that’s going to do it. I mean that’s easy. But for other things, when’s the market going to realize that’s different? That asset’s different? That team is different…

Usually the forcing mechanism is just when they actually permit the thing. Permitting seems to be a big one. And when they commission. That’s the forcing mechanism for Mayfair too.

I think I have extreme confidence on those two time frames, and the outcomes there, and the team who can execute.

The point at which the market will wake up to that I couldn’t tell you. But we have a roster of incredibly talented high-functioning people with deep backgrounds, all moving and capital moving and coalescing on the deposit, project, company and there’s a reason for that.”

On why he loves “bulk assets”

“I love bulk assets. Bear in mind that I think a lot of people have been attracted to grade, I’ve been attracted to bulk assets. And I think if you look at the vast majority of assets which have become major-worthy deposits and mines, that have come forward being built or gone into production, that the majors now would kill to have, or have, or are about to have, I think most of those are bulks. And I think there’s a good reason for that.

People are always looking for where’s the next 10-15 million ounce gold discovery? No one ever makes them anymore, and it’s true that gold discoveries have gone way down, but they still happen. It’s just they tend to happen more so by guys drilling out the first 6-7 million ounces in this large often disseminated ore body, or massive intrusive. And the reality is they just run out of it, because it doesn’t make sense to keep drilling to the guts of the earth on these things because it’s expensive, and they’re developers and they drive them forward.

And at some point you get them into production, and you can fund this from cash flow, or you just get to a much stronger point in the capital market cycle. And then you run bigger programs, and it turns out this massive intrusive just keeps going, or it has limbs to it…

….and so you’re watching lots of 20-30 million ounce discoveries happen. I think they’re just happening kind of in slow motion, and there’s limits to how far the companies can take them.”

There are very few people worth hanging on to every word, Darren is one of those guys. With a weight rack in the background, here is Mayfair Gold Chairman Darren McLean….

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Mayfair Gold at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

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