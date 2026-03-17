This morning, Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) announced that drilling has commenced for the 2026 exploration season at the Hercules Property in Western Idaho. Drilling has resumed on hole 25-25 at the Southern Flats Target, with a second rig expected on site next week to resume hole HER-25-18, which had reached 841 meters and was still showing potassic alteration and copper mineralization, suggesting the Footwall Zone may be wider than previously interpreted.