This morning, Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) delivered another strong batch of drill results from the Leviathan porphyry copper system. At Leviathan, HER-25-18 and HER-25-21 delivered the kind of long, continuous porphyry intercepts that build scale.

Drill hole HER-25-18 returned 787.9 meters of 0.54% CuEq, including 212.8 meters of 0.89% CuEq, while HER-25-21 returned 801.6 meters of 0.40% CuEq, extending the Footwall Zone to the southwest. These are broad porphyry-scale mineralized intervals with the grade continuity needed to keep expanding the Leviathan system toward a meaningful resource.