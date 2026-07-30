BIG news from Hercules Metals!

Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) has recruited virtually the entire senior leadership team from Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (formerly ASCU on the TSX), positioning the company to transition from a successful exploration story into a more fully integrated U.S. copper developer/explorer.

Mr. Market is cheering the news, sending BIG.V shares up 30% on heavy trading volume.

Hercules Metals (Daily)