Hercules Metals Announces Transformative Management Team Additions
Hercules Metals announces renowned mining executive, George Ogilvie, has been appointed as President and CEO effective September 1, 2026
BIG news from Hercules Metals!
Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) has recruited virtually the entire senior leadership team from Arizona Sonoran Copper Company (formerly ASCU on the TSX), positioning the company to transition from a successful exploration story into a more fully integrated U.S. copper developer/explorer.
Mr. Market is cheering the news, sending BIG.V shares up 30% on heavy trading volume.
Hercules Metals (Daily)