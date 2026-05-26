This morning, Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) announced the results of drill hole HER-25-25 including a higher-grade portion grading .66% copper-equivalent (0.56% Cu, 92 ppm Mo, 2.2 g/t Ag, 0.031 g/t Au) over 177 meters. In total, the porphyry mineralization within the Triassic assemblage extends for 271 meters returning 0.51% CuEq (0.43% Cu, 75 ppm Mo, 2.6 g/t Ag, 0.024 g/t Au).

Due to a strong fault zone (Cuddy Mountain Fault OR the BN Fault?), hole 25-25 was stopped in encouraging geology, and the Hercules team decided to step-out 200 meters to the west, in the direction of increasing alteration, veining and mineralization.