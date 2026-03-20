Hercules Metals Delivers 2026 Drill Plan Reveal, 2nd Rig Turning At Leviathan
A welcome Friday morning surprise from Hercules Metals
This morning, Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) delivered a welcome surprise in the form of its 2026 drill plan reveal. There were some subtle clues in the news release and drill plan map, so I made a video discussing the news release on Friday March 20th, 2026.
In addition, I comment on the overall stock market environment and extreme risk-off across the junior mining sector.