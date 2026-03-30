This morning, Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) delivered its longest drill intercept yet at Leviathan, with HER-25-18 returning 670.44 meters of 0.45% copper, 4.0 g/t silver, and 95 ppm molybdenum (.55% Cu-Eq), including 212.81 meters of 0.67% copper, 10.2 g/t silver, and 128 ppm molybdenum (.83% Cu-Eq). Importantly, the interval starts at a relatively shallow true depth of about 150 meters below surface, and the hole was paused while still in mineralization, meaning it is now being extended deeper as part of the 2026 campaign.