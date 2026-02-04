This morning, Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) delivered the best porphyry copper drill intercept in the young history of the Leviathan Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Project in Western Idaho. Hole HER-25-15 intercepted 420.62 meters of 0.60% copper, 6.0 g/t silver, and 65 ppm molybdenum (420.62 meters grading .69% Cu-Eq), including 112.78 meters grading 1.38% Cu, 14 g/t Ag, 40 ppm Mo.

In 2025 drilling, The Footwall Zone area between holes 25-02 and 25-15 has consistently delivered wide intervals of higher-grade copper mineralization, including thick layers of hypogene enrichment mineralization averaging > .80% Cu (25-02, 25-05, 25-12, 25-15, and 25-17).