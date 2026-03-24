This morning, Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) made a quiet, yet strategic move that could have BIG implications. Hercules’ latest news release is not the kind of headline that will immediately grab the attention of investors looking for flashy drill results or a big new discovery hole (which could be in progress). But in my view, this is exactly the sort of consolidation of adjacent private land that could be very important in hindsight.