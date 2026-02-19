One of the most rewarding aspects of being a junior mining investor is the ability to distill key information and subtle nuances that many others either overlook or miss entirely. Most investors focus on drill results and financial data — and, of course, those are the ultimate objectives. However, long before the headline-grabbing intercepts arrive, a significant amount of critical foundational work must take place.

Today’s news release from Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) is one of those NRs that doesn’t contain drill results, but it is no less important in terms of setting the stage for what comes next in the Idaho Copper Belt.

Let’s get into it…