A historic scene unfolded at the Oval Office this afternoon. President Trump hosted members of his Cabinet (Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick), members of Congress, and industry leaders (Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines Robert Friedland and General Motors CEO Mary Barra) at the Oval Office for the unveiling of a new strategic initiative to build a $12 billion U.S. critical minerals stockpile. The critical minerals stockpile is the first of its kind dedicated to non-military industrial supply chains.

The program has been branded “Project Vault.” It’s being pitched as a way to insulate American manufacturers from supply shocks and reduce dependence on Chinese sources for essential materials.

I couldn’t help but notice that billionaire mining entrepreneur looked like a kid in a candy store at the Oval Office:

Beginning around the 7:55 mark mining executive/investor Robert Friedland acknowledges the President for his leadership and decisive action: