HSBC On A 'Select' Commodity Super-Cycle & How To Position For It
Why the commodity bull market is a major tailwind for emerging market equities, but investors should be selective.
HSBC Global Investment Research is out with a report on commodities, with a particular focus on copper, aluminum, precious metals and battery raw materials. I found the global banking behemoth’s commentary on copper & aluminum to be particularly interesting.
The rise of AI infrastructure is already beginning to reshape global electricity demand. Hyperscale data centers require enormous quantities of electrical infrastructure, and that infrastructure is overwhelmingly copper intensive.