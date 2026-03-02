Big news for U.S. copper today!

Canadian copper producer Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM, TSX:HBM) announced that it is acquiring Arizona copper developer Arizona Sonoran Copper (TSX:ASCU) for US$1.5 billion in an all-stock transaction that represents a premium of 30% to ASCU’s closing share price on February 27, 2026.

Arizona Sonoran Copper (Daily)

Arizona Sonoran is no stranger to Goldfinger Capital as a quick use of the search tool on Substack will reveal. Recent interviews with CEO George Ogilvie can be found here and here.

There are many takeaways from this morning’s announcement, including the impressive valuation that is more than double the price target I had on the stock all the way back in April 2025 (following a site visit to Cactus). The US$6 copper price coupled with the strong outlook for North American copper demand certainly contributed to ASCU’s recent share price ascent, and this morning’s takeout at a healthy premium valuation.

Note that at spot copper prices, HBM is paying .32x NPV(8) for the Cactus Project:

I believe Hudbay’s acquisition of Cactus will serve to jolt investors awake in search of other emerging North American copper belts/camps—Idaho should be at the top of that list, but there are other areas of interest including the Babine Region of British Columbia (American Eagle Gold), other areas of the Arizona-Sonora copper belt (northern Mexico), and even the Yukon (Minto Copper Belt).

Key Takeaways

Strategic Acquisition to Build a Major U.S. Copper Hub: Hudbay Minerals has agreed to acquire all outstanding shares of Arizona Sonoran, giving it 100 % ownership of the Cactus copper project. Combined with its existing Copper World project in Arizona, this deal is designed to create one of the largest copper districts in North America. The transaction strengthens Hudbay’s position as a leading Americas-focused copper producer with long-life, low-cost assets in politically stable jurisdictions and aligns with growing demand for domestically produced critical minerals.

Enhanced Production Profile and Synergies: The acquisition is expected to provide a clear pathway for Hudbay to scale annual copper production significantly — with projected output from Copper World and Cactus together potentially exceeding 250,000 tonnes per year by 2030, and even higher with further development. Operational synergies between the two Arizona projects, such as shared infrastructure and regional efficiencies, are highlighted as a catalyst for cost savings and execution optimization.

Compelling Value for Both Shareholders and Stakeholders: The deal offers ASCU shareholders an immediate premium on their shares while allowing them to participate in the long-term upside through continued ownership in Hudbay. For Hudbay, the acquisition is expected to be accretive on net asset value and reserves per share, de-risk the development of Cactus via an established balance sheet and track record in Arizona, and expand its industry-leading copper growth pipeline.

Peter Kukielski, Hudbay’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“The acquisition of ASCU is a highly compelling transaction that further enhances Hudbay’s copper growth platform in the U.S. Cactus is a high-quality, large‑scale copper development asset in a mining jurisdiction that we know well. Together with the advancement of Copper World, this transaction creates one of the most significant copper districts in North America and reinforces Hudbay’s position as a premier copper growth company, while preserving financial flexibility and delivering long‑term value for shareholders.”

And Arizona Sonoran Copper President & CEO George Ogilvie stated:

“This transaction delivers ASCU shareholders compelling value today while preserving meaningful exposure to the long‑term upside of Cactus. Through ownership in Hudbay, our shareholders will gain immediate exposure to strong cash flow generation from a larger, diversified and well‑capitalized operating platform, while continuing to participate in the long‑term value of Cactus and adding exposure to Hudbay’s Copper World project as part of a new major copper hub in Arizona. Hudbay’s strong balance sheet, proven track record in Arizona, and disciplined approach to project development meaningfully de‑risks the development of Cactus and positions it for long‑term success. I would like to thank our whole team for their tremendous efforts advancing the Cactus project and creating lasting benefits for all stakeholders.”

There is a conference call and webcast beginning at 11:30am eastern time this morning. I will be on the call and provide any pertinent updates here.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.