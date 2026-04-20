This morning, Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM, TSX:AEM) announced a three-part deal to consolidate the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland by acquiring Rupert Resources (TSX:RUP), Aurion Resources (TSX-V:AU), and B2Gold’s 70% stake in the Fingold JV.

The strategic prize is clear: full control over the Ikkari gold project, ownership of the entire Fingold JV, and a district-scale land package totaling roughly 2,492 km² alongside Agnico’s existing Kittilä mine.

Agnico Management says the consolidation could turn Finland into a multi-asset, multi-decade production hub capable of producing about 500,000 ounces of gold annually within the next decade, while also unlocking additional upside by removing property boundary constraints around Ikkari.

Agnico Eagle CEO Mr. Ammar Al-Joundi commented:

"These transactions deliver on our long‑standing regional strategy and build on our more than 20 years of best-in-class operating experience in Finland to establish another multi‑asset, multi‑decade platform in our portfolio within a world‑class gold belt. By consolidating the highly prospective and under‑explored Central Lapland Greenstone Belt, we are bringing together our long‑life Kittila mine, the Ikkari gold project, unconstrained by property boundaries, and a district‑scale land position with clearly defined targets across all stages of exploration. Supported by a proven local team with the technical, operating and exploration expertise to execute, this consolidation positions us to accelerate development, capture unique synergies, drive project‑level value and unlock substantial long‑term exploration upside for our shareholders. This approach mirrors how we have successfully built value across our Canadian platforms and represents an important next chapter for our Finland business".

On the numbers, Agnico is offering Rupert shareholders 0.0401 Agnico shares plus contingent value rights worth up to C$3.00 per share tied to future project milestones, with the upfront Rupert consideration valued at about C$2.87 billion. Agnico is also acquiring Aurion for C$2.60 per share in cash, or about C$481 million, and buying B2Gold’s 70% Fingold JV interest for US$325 million in cash. Agnico believes integrating Ikkari into its established Finland platform could generate up to C$500 million in operating, development, and construction synergies, while also allowing for a larger open pit and greater long-term exploration upside across one of the most prospective belts in the Nordic region.

In November 2025, I made a concise video calling for this transaction to occur. It was no secret that the CLGB was Agnico’s prize for the taking.

Congratulations to all stakeholders involved in this morning’s transactions, and in particular to Aurion Resources Chairman David Lotan for never wavering.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Aurion Resources at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

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