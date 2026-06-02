In the spring of 2026, Robert Sinn —investor and junior mining blogger behind Goldfinger Capital — traveled to western Idaho to visit one of the most closely watched emerging copper stories in North America: the Hercules Project, located in the heart of the Idaho Copper Belt.



This was a boots-on-the-ground look at a district-scale land package with multiple high-priority targets, expanding geological evidence, and the potential to reshape how investors view Idaho’s copper endowment.



Across the property, Hercules has outlined a growing pipeline of targets — from Leviathan to Southern Flats, Pegasus, and beyond. The key takeaway from the visit was clear: this is no longer a single-target exploration story. Hercules is testing a large, fertile porphyry system with multiple shots on goal, strong geophysical signatures, and the kind of scale that major mining companies increasingly need in safe jurisdictions.



As the 2026 drill season kicks into full gear, Hercules Metals stands at the center of a compelling question: could western Idaho be home to the next great North American copper district?

This communication is a paid advertisement for Hercules Metals Corp. (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF, FRA:COX) (The “Company”) to enhance public awareness of the Company, its products, its industry and as a potential investment opportunity. Goldfinger Capital and assigns were paid by the Company to create, produce and distribute this advertisement. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with Goldfinger Capital’s ability to be unbiased.

Disclosure: Video Creator owns shares of Hercules Metals at the time of publishing this video and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

Disclaimer



The video is for informational purposes only and is neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Viewers are expressly cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor and other professional advisors, as applicable, regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or any investment strategies, including those discussed above. The stocks discussed in this video are high-risk venture stocks and not suitable for most investors. Consult Company SedarPlus profiles for important risk disclosures.



This interview/documentary contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, standard transaction risks; impact of the transaction on the parties; and risks relating to financings; regulatory approvals; foreign country operations and volatile share prices. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.