Goldfinger Capital

Goldfinger Capital

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Prairieboyz's avatar
Prairieboyz
3h

You hit it out of the park on this one Robert, great information, some of which I hadn’t fully grasped before. Great music also! I’m long quite a few shares on this one, so consider me totally biased. Good luck to all us longs!

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ronmt's avatar
ronmt
6h

Get Out Like That More Often Robert !! ... looking' at diamond drilled cores ... on 200 meter centers ... HooAh !! ... that was very freakin cool !! I used to hunt there when I was in college ... went to law school a little south in Moscow ID ... until I got a short squeezed on a green chain one summer ... Great Job !!

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