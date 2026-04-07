I really enjoyed watching this decade-old Bloomberg Original video on the Resolution Copper Deposit (55% owned by Rio Tinto, 45% owned by BHP):

Thanks to Wind on CEO.ca for sharing this video.

The Resolution saga is probably one of the clearest examples of why hard rock mining is so difficult, and so treacherous from an investment standpoint. The world-class Resolution discovery was made by Rio Tinto and BHP in the early 2000s, and more than twenty years later—after roughly US$2 billion has already been spent—the full construction process still has not truly begun.

A soundbite from the 2016 Bloomberg video helps illustrate just how punishing mine permitting timelines can be:

“these guys haven’t even started mining yet. Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) will have spent more than $6 billion before the first ounce of copper is ever sent up the shaft, and it could be 2020 before they even get the federal mining permits they need. But they’re in so deep literally, the only logical thing to do is to keep going and hope the dig pays off.”

Ten years later, that quote looks even more striking. It is now 2026, and Resolution still does not have a clear green light to begin the full-scale construction process.

That said, Resolution Copper did clear a major federal milestone in March 2026. On March 16, 2026, the U.S. Forest Service signed the project’s final Record of Decision and completed the Southeast Arizona land exchange, following a March 13, 2026 Ninth Circuit ruling that allowed the transfer to proceed. In practical terms, Resolution is no longer stuck at the old FEIS/Draft ROD stage; it has moved through that core federal NEPA decision point, and the land swap has now been completed.

Resolution Copper is a very large, high-grade porphyry copper deposit located in Arizona’s Copper Triangle near Superior, about 60 miles east of Phoenix. Based on the project’s environmental review materials, the deposit contains an estimated 1.7 billion tonnes of resource at an average grade of roughly 1.53% copper, and it sits approximately 5,000 to 7,000 feet below surface (1,500 to 2,200 meters). That extreme depth is one of the main reasons the project is planned as a large-scale underground panel-caving operation rather than an open pit.

In operating terms, Resolution could produce as much as 40 billion pounds of copper over roughly a 40-year production period, with some company materials also referring to a broader 60-year project lifespan that includes development, operations, and closure. Taking the 40 billion pound figure over 40 years implies an average production rate of about 1.0 billion pounds of copper per year, or roughly 450,000 tonnes per year, making Resolution one of the largest copper mines in the world. Resolution also states that at full scale it could supply up to 25% of current U.S. copper demand.

As for grade and total metal mined over life, the Resolution mine plan contemplates removing about 1.4 billion tons of ore at an average grade of about 1.54% copper, yielding the previously cited 40 billion pounds of recovered copper over the life of operations. In plain English, Resolution is not just a big deposit; it is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in the world, with a grade profile that is materially stronger than many large bulk-tonnage copper mines. That combination of scale, grade, and long mine life is why it is so strategically important to future U.S. copper supply.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.