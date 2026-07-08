Exactly one year ago, at the 2025 Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida I sat down with Banyan Gold (TSX-V:BYN, OTC:BYAGF) CEO Tara Christie. At the time, Banyan shares were trading around $.25 on the TSX-V, and for most of the conference attendees it was far from clear that Banyan was on the brink of delivering a spectacular performance over the next 12 months.

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In early 2025, Banyan generated a renewed vision for the AurMac Project, and for the company. This vision focused on higher-grade domains (July 8, 2025 resource update news release) and emphasizing the substantial amount of higher-grade gold at the Airstrip Deposit, and in near surface skarn mineralization throughout the Powerline Deposit. In addition, throughout 2025 Tara managed to enroll a new swathe of respected investors to become sizeable Banyan Gold shareholders. These investors include Rick Rule (founder of Rule Investment Media and The Rule Symposium) and John Robins of the Discovery Group.

A rising share price meant the ability to raise larger amounts of capital at higher share prices. And with much more money in the bank Tara has been able to build out an impressive team at Banyan. Notable additions include Duncan Mackay (VP Exploration), Patrick Langlois (VP, Strategy and Corporate Development), and Director Hayley Halsall-Whitney.

To say that the last year has been transformational for Banyan would be a gross understatement. The company has a very substantial cash position (C$70 million as of June 2026), its largest drill program ever is well underway, and Tara is the most bullish I’ve ever seen her. She is not resting on her laurels and she is more convinced than ever before that the best is still to come for Banyan.

Here is my conversation with Tara Christie at the 2026 Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing:

Goldfinger

It’s a pleasure to speak to you today, Tara.

Tara Christie

Absolutely. Great to speak to you.

Goldfinger

Back in Boca.

Tara Christie

Back in Boca. You’ve been one of my longest long-term shareholders, so it’s been a long journey.

Goldfinger

What a journey. Eight years now. How does it feel to be the CEO and a large shareholder of a company with a market cap over $500 million?

Tara Christie

It feels pretty good, but we’re not resting on any laurels. We’ve got a lot of work to do and we’re going to deliver some pretty outstanding drill results and our PEA this year. So yeah, this is a great place to be. I’m happy to have some wind at our back, money in the treasury, a deposit that’s still open and growing. A fabulous team. I have to give a shout out to them. They are firing on all cylinders. And so I certainly sleep a lot better at night these days, but boy, we are really thinking ahead on a lot of things because we can see that this project, I believe it will be mine.

Goldfinger

When you say you sleep better at night, is that because you have C$70 million in the bank or is that because you’ve assembled a top-notch team, or both?

Tara Christie

Both.

The money is the first step because then you can hire the team and pay them and you can do the drilling that you want to do. The first time we can actually drill some of our targets at Nitra, test those 10 other targets.

That’s a game changer for us to be able to say, yes, we have this large deposit that’s open and has huge potential at depth with some of that higher grade. Remember that one hole to 350 meters ended in 15 g/t Au material, potentially closer to the intrusive. We can see those last two news releases, you could see there’s lots of mineralization to add at the edges. We haven’t found the edges yet, but to finally be able to say we’ve got a district and we’re going to test some of these targets and see how our model applies is really gratifying. Back in 2018, and even in 2024, it was always, “we don’t have enough money for that” because we were always scraping by, having to just focus on getting a resource.

It will be a game changer if we can find any one of those targets hit something that has the potential to have a half a million ounces of 1 g/t+ as additive to AurMac or as a potential starter pit.

Maybe it’s higher grade. This area’s had alluvial mining for a long time. We know what Sitka has. We even have ground basically adjacent to Sitka now and they have multiple deposits. We can see that this style of mineralization is like that and we know there’s some intrusions out in the Nitra area. So I’m pretty excited.

Goldfinger

So usually when there’s one or two intrusions, there’s maybe five, six or even 10. Is that the concept?

Tara Christie

Yep. Well, look at Sitka, and Victoria Gold was a large intrusion if they actually found the intrusion. We haven’t found ours at AurMac and there’s indications of additional intrusions out on the rest of our property.

Goldfinger

Nitra

Tara Christie

Nitra, yeah.

Goldfinger

So there’s two rigs turning there right now, is that right?

Tara Christie

Yes.

Goldfinger

And that’s the first time you’ve ever tested that with a drill rig, is that right?

Tara Christie

No, we had three holes in 2020, but we really didn’t understand the orientation and the drilling, they were just short holes. They were little 100 meter deep holes. So if you look where we’re drilling now, it’s not that far off. And sometimes you look at the geophysics and you look at the geochem, and there are sometimes reasons why they’re offset from where you should actually drill. And I think we’ve done the work by being able to calibrate the geophysics with our existing AurMac deposit, to give us an advantage this year.

Speaking with Banyan Gold CEO Tara Christie at the 2026 Rule Symposium in Boca Raton, FL

Goldfinger

So Nitra, let’s talk a little bit about that because that’s fairly new and it’s exciting because you’re stepping out, testing completely new targets essentially. How long did it take you to work up these targets to being ready to actually test them with a diamond drill?

Tara Christie

Well, really a lot of the work was last year. We flew that ZTEM survey. We did a lot of work doing inversions and calibrating it, comparing it with our model at AurMac so that we could see what the signatures look like. And really before that, we’ve probably done three years before that of sporadic soil sampling, compiling some of the placer mining history, etc.

But it really was over this last winter that we refined these targets. The one that we’re drilling here first on Nitra is one that we had a pretty good idea of. It’s fairly close to where we previously drilled, but with better information and better calibration. We even used some AI to help us identify targets. And a lot of the AI actually, because when you have a large data set, AI is great. And also using human knowledge at many of the targets, seven of the targets were human and AI. And then we have three targets which are just really AI.

They weren’t targets that our geology team picked up. And then we just added that additional 450 square kilometers across the Yukon, including the Goodman and Seattle, the little piece that goes right up into Victoria Gold, the piece beside Sitka. So we are going to fly a ZTEM over those here because it really is a great tool. And a project right beside Coffee, another one down on Livingstone Creek. And actually Livingstone Creek, I’ve been looking at the placer gold there since I was 15 years old. There’s some really interesting gold nuggets that have come out of there. So now we have a few other regional targets.

Goldfinger

“A few other targets” (laughs) Across 450 square kilometers! Wow!

Tara Christie

And that was a relationship deal because they took our shares and they want to be shareholders. They’ve agreed to hold their shares for at least years. So they bet it on our management team and our geology team to add value to those projects for them as well.

Goldfinger

Very cool. A little more on the Nitra targets. Do any of these targets have names yet or are you waiting for a few holes to be drilled and then maybe you’ll name them?

Tara Christie

We’ll name them with the news releases.

Goldfinger

So we’re going to find out the names. It’s a little bit of a mystery. You’re keeping us in anticipation. I’m excited to see the results of these holes. So you’ve been doing that for three or four weeks now. How long will those targets be tested until you’re done at Nitra?

Tara Christie

Oh, those two drills will probably go all the way to September on targets. And if we get chances, we might even be able to follow up on drill targets. You can keep drilling. We can keep drilling. And then we’ll convert to all skid drills on AurMac. So we plan to have six drills through the fall and probably till late November, December. You have to worry a little bit about your team getting tired and safety, because we started in February and we do want to be drilling again in January. And we are finding that we need to get people a little bit of a break. So probably not a month or two. And hopefully we’re giving them enough breaks between their rotations because we have such a long season. We do think about that.

Goldfinger

What would a good result look like at these new targets? Are we looking for a gram+ of gold over 10-20 meters as success? Or would you be happy to have some lower grade bulk tonnage intercepts in the .4 g/t Au range?

Tara Christie

Well, in initial holes, any gold mineralization shows that your model is working and you’re predicting accurately. Because you don’t exactly know where you are in the system until you get some rocks to take a look at. There’s not a lot of exposure in many of these areas. You can see AurMac has almost no exposure because it’s all swampy. There’s a little bit more exposure in some of these areas, but that’ll give you the first indication. But I think any of those targets are actually hitting gold in rock that looks similar or has similar style of mineralization.

Goldfinger

Sheeted quartz veins.

Tara Christie

Sheeted quartz veins, skarn style mineralization like we see at Airstrip would be a success. These are greenfield targets. This is the first time that we’re getting out and drilling these areas.

Goldfinger

Got it. And if you do get positive feedback with the drill rigs there at Nitra, you can absolutely expand the program at some of these targets if you want to.

Tara Christie

Oh absolutely. Yeah.

Goldfinger

All right. Very cool. PEA by year end.

Tara Christie

Yes. That’s right.

Goldfinger

A big one. So you’re putting that out there, you’re going to have the maiden PEA by the end of the year. Tell me what you can about what we can expect. Can you say anything about the initial CapEx? Can you say anything about the anticipated mine life?

Tara Christie

So we have a few estimations from our analysts who’ve run various models. Canaccord, Cormark and Paradigm all made their own models, which gave us a range of CapExs. If you look at theirs, I think they had US$1.5 billion for a 36,000 tonne per day project. So we don’t have the numbers yet and it’s really important to actually do the work to understand what they are. But that scale of a project where you’re getting five million mineable ounces, where you’re getting 300,000 ounces per year is sort of the scale that we should probably be looking at for a Banyan. And people say, “Well, are you going to look at the scaled up model or what Artemis did?” You always can scale up. What we want to present to the market is something that really fairly represents the initial economics of this project. We already know with what we’re drilling this year, the next study’s going to be a little bit different.

And the market is going to dictate how this gets built, how big it’s going to be. The corporates are running their own model. One of them asked us, have you run the 55,000 tonne per day model? So if a big company’s going to look at it or if a Banyan’s going to build it and I think as we’ve talked about before, it’s really what are the odds? I think we are getting to the stage where these corporates have so much cash and need to replace reserves and resources and they are starting to look at the Yukon. Snowline is a fabulous deposit. Corporates have been coming to take a look at that. We’ve got the Eagle Mine, which has a bunch of corporates. We know there are at least 15 groups that looked at that and now we have one group that’s in an exclusivity agreement to potentially buy that.

We’ve seen a major government change in the Yukon, which is we’ve actually seen tangible results in permitting timelines, decision documents, hiring staff so the government has the people that they need. That’s really important. So I think they’re making some really good moves. They’re talking about power, how to get more power into the grid. So all of that is a sentiment change, which means people will then look at the Yukon and go, well, there’s these big deposits in the Yukon and ours in particular with roads, power, cell phone service beside other mines. And there’s actually a government that’s friendly towards mining. We can see a pathway to development. That will be a game changer for us. I think we’ve come a long way since 2024.

Goldfinger

A little bit about the politics in the Yukon. So there was an election, there’s a new leader in the Yukon, and this person is more moderate. Is that right?

Tara Christie

So we went from an alignment of a liberal government with the NDP, which is more on the socialist side of it, to a conservative majority government.

Goldfinger

Conservative.

Tara Christie

And they have a majority, so they actually can move things along. The previous government, because they didn’t have enough members elected, they had to have a coalition with the NDP, which made it very difficult for many things to happen.

Goldfinger

I see. So more of a pro-mining flavor in the Yukon.

Tara Christie

Pro-business. They understand timelines. They understand economic development.

Goldfinger

Pro-business. And how many businesses are there in the Yukon, right? There’s tourism.

Tara Christie

Yes.

Goldfinger

There’s mining. What else is there?

Tara Christie

Government.

Goldfinger

Government (laughs).

Tara Christie

Government is a business. There’s a lot of government in the Yukon.

Goldfinger

Yeah, but where does the government get its money from?

Tara Christie

Taxpayers. And we have a government in Canada, the federal government, which wants to give less money to provinces. They want provinces to actually have greater - Stand on their own two feet that are actually creating value. And that’s a real opportunity for the Yukon. We have some great projects and mines provide jobs. We’ve got a workforce in the Yukon that understands mining. I actually had a guy call me down here in Florida. He used to live in Teslin (Yukon Territory) and he wants to come back home to the Yukon and do I have a job for him? It’s like, “That’s fabulous. Yes, I’ll find you a job.”

Goldfinger

Nice. That’s great. Snowline has gotten a lot of press. A lot of hedge fund managers are pitching Snowline on TV and at investment conferences. And I think a lot of these investors, the more generalist crowd, they look at the size of the deposit, they look at the average grade of the deposit and they say, “Oh, and there’s a major that’s invested in this. So that’s validation. I don’t need to do my DD as much because this company has already done it because they have a stake in the company.”

And I really don’t think their analysis is much more complicated than that, but obviously mining is more complicated than that. And permitting is a very important part of mining and building a mine. And also the cost to actually build the mine, and the infrastructure challenges of building a mine are quite an important thing to make note of as well.

Snowline has some serious challenges there in terms of remoteness and lack of infrastructure. What are you thinking in terms of the timeline for Banyan to actually be in operation and have a mine?

Tara Christie

Well, we’re thinking about that very, very clearly because every year you save adds to your NPV. But that’s really clear, the economics clearly drive it. And that’s partly why we financed for this larger drill program. We save a year by drilling the 70,000 meters. And if we can get a little bit more even in, because one of our challenges is drilling out to indicate it. So we have enough ounces drilled out. And the other one is condemnation drilling. We actually have to miss. Those areas that are waste can’t have 1.5 g/t ore in them.

Goldfinger

It’s not bad news if they drill a couple dusters.

Tara Christie

Not bad news. No. We are actually going to try to drill some dusters. So we’ll let you know how that turns out. So far we’re not batting well in condemnation drilling, but we got some great gold out of it. So yes, I think that the timelines and we’re thinking through everything that we need to do to get ourselves through that. And that’s a huge value add in itself, having actually done a proper risk assessment to understand all the things you need to do for permitting, all the things that you need to move towards the study, because we need to be thinking about the next study now, even before we finish this one, because that’s how you make sure you cover those during your field season.

Our field season’s exceptionally long, but you still need enough time to get all that work done. So our timeline, could we be in production by 2031, 2032? There are scenarios where we can do that. Absolutely. It’ll really depend on the market and how much of that stuff we’re able to accelerate. And of course, working with the community. Next week I’m going on the YMA Tour, but I’m also having a community meeting to make sure that people know what’s going on.

We are very regularly talking to people in the community, hiring people from the community, making sure that we’re doing our baseline environmental work in conjunction with the First Nations lands department and their citizens that come and participate in it. So I think that we’re doing everything we can and that’s also one of the benefits of having some cash in the bank is we can accelerate some of those things that you don’t do as a junior when you’re just worrying about adding ounces. You’re doing the very strategic work that accelerates this project and makes it maybe even more compelling than some of the other projects in the jurisdiction to some of the majors that are looking for projects. And that’s a challenge.

Goldfinger

And that brings me to my next question because I know some people might say 8.6 million ounces. That’s already huge. You don’t need to get bigger, but you’re drilling 70,000 meters. You’re trying to get bigger. You want to get over 10 million ounces quite clearly. Is there a stage? Is there a number, whether it’s 10 million or 12 million ounces where you say, “okay, that’s enough. Let’s go full bore into permitting and feasibility and just let’s build this thing.” No more testing new targets or anything. Is that a conversation that you have or is it always about let’s find more, let’s make this bigger?

Tara Christie

Think of those regional targets because they very clearly put you on that district scale. If you make any discoveries out there that show you have a district, you’re back on that discovery part of the curve. And that makes you a lot more valuable.

And the adding ounces, the quality of ounces, they’re hand in hand. So we’re adding ounces with our drill program at AurMac. We’re adding ounces when we’re looking for places to put infrastructure. If you look at the resource model in our video, you can see very clearly at Powerline that the pit doesn’t change much from a $2000 gold pit shell to a $3,500 gold pit shell and that’s because we haven’t drilled deep enough. So as we are drilling off many of those starter pit areas to indicate it, you’re drilling a little bit deeper and you’re adding inferred ounces very, very quickly because that pit will go lower. We know that that mineralization probably extends under most of the pit. And you can see at Airstrip, we’ve gone a bit deeper in the pit because we drilled some deeper holes. But until we get a substantial number of deeper holes at Powerline and they don’t have to be 600 meters, even 350 or 400 meter holes, you’re going to get the pit lowering there.

So they’re not exclusively adding ounces and moving to indicated and making a better quality project towards permitting. And there are some holes when you drill 15 gram material, you should follow up on that. And if it adds ounces and we get over 12 million ounces, it’s not a bad problem to have. But yes, this is a very large deposit and we hear that from the Aussies. You Canadians, you get all these extra ounces, just build the mine.

In Canada though, many of our majors, in order to make an investment, they want to see 30 or 40 years of mine life. And I think it’s how many minable ounces. And you see that in that chart in our presentation. There’s a lot of projects that are being built right now or are built that have three million minable ounces. Talamore’s Coffee Project is 2.8 million ounces. We are above that, we have five million ounces of mineable ounces or more. One thing that was really remarkable when we moved the gold price to $3,500 is that the whole drill envelope is now in the pit. So that means those ounces become economic at $3,500 gold and you see the edges move out so now you’ve got all this extra dilution.

The whole gap between the two pits, which we haven’t drilled out, is now classified as waste because it’s not been drilled to say whether it’s mineralization or not. But that shows you that there’s probably a lot more room for this to grow.

Goldfinger

Yeah, and Banyan has a lot of intercepts above 0.3 grams per ton average grade. And while some investors may be like, oh, 47 meters of 0.35 g/t gold, that’s not exciting. But hey, if the hole starts at 20 meters downhole, that’s in the pit. That is ore. That’s money. Very simply, that’s money. So you have to think of it in the context of the big picture. This is a big open pit ore body and there’s a lot of gold in that pit shell.

And also another very important point is that if you make a new discovery, if you find a new starter pit at Nitra or somewhere else, that’s very good for the economics of any future operation because maybe it’s not just one starter pit that starts this. Maybe there’s two or three and all that cashflow is coming in year one, year two, year three, which makes a big difference in the NPV of the entire project. So absolutely stepping out, testing new targets can be very value creative for shareholders.

I want to ask you about two other things. You have a Chinese presentation on your website. How did that happen? And also why are we shifting now to banyan gold and silver? When did the silver come in?

Tara Christie

The silver’s not officially in our name. It was a little bit of a tease with our high grade silver. Of course that is 14,000 grams per ton, 10,000 grams per ton. We found eight of those Keno style veins. They’re not a real focus for us, but we are drilling off some of them. AG1’s 500 meters. We know they come to surface. They could be early cash flow. But honestly, I think that when Banyan builds a mill or whoever builds it, there’ll be a circuit for the silver in it.

They’re pretty exciting when you look at them coming to surface with a mill right down the road. It’s another option for us.

Goldfinger

Keno Hill.

Tara Christie

Let’s see what happens with Hecla (NYSE:HL), whether they’re interested in additional feed for their mill and it could potentially be early cash flow. And then your other question was about the Chinese. So that’s one of our partners. We go to their conference every year and so they update our presentation in Chinese for their investors. And we do have Chinese shareholders, so we put it on our website. If somebody’s done that work, why wouldn’t you put it on your website?

Goldfinger

It’s the first time I’ve seen a junior do that in North America so well done. You’re a trailblazer.

Tara Christie

We’re a trailblazer in a few different ways. Yeah. I think Banyan this year, hopefully we do trailblaze some more because I think that at $50/oz of gold in the ground it’s still pretty cheap. And with our catalyst, the drill results we’ve got, our PEA, our exploration at Nitra, we’re showing that there’s a lot of people that have confidence with us like that generic gold purchase shareholders who’ve come in, people like John Robbins who’ve been very supportive. I can see his eyes when he looks at the geology and he can see the scale of this deposit and what we have. And he’s a guy who’s built and seen a lot of mines. And so same with Alex Gubbins coming into the story.

Goldfinger

Alex Gubbins, he’s a prolific investor.

Tara Christie

We may not have a Canadian strategic, but we have a very sophisticated mining investor who’s in our stock. And then our new investor who came into that C$46.5 million financing was primarily one shareholder.

Goldfinger

That’s a new shareholder who’s not named yet?

Tara Christie

It’s an unnamed shareholder. He was an existing shareholder at a very small scale, but he wanted to increase his position in Banyan. And then I had one of my additional existing shareholders participate in that financing. So yeah, that’s how that all came about. And for me, that’s validation. And then of course Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV), that validation, Franco Nevada, they did a lot of due diligence purchasing our royalty. It’s a 6% royalty, but it can be bought down to 1% for $10 million.

Goldfinger

And who did they purchase the royalty from?

Tara Christie

From the receiver, because it was held by Victoria Gold.

Goldfinger

Oh, it’s from Victoria Gold?

Tara Christie

Yeah.

Goldfinger

Very good. And then the final question, Tara. Lay out the final six months of 2026 for us. What are the key milestones that shareholders should expect and where are the opportunities for valuation growth?

Tara Christie

Well, I think we’re going to have a continuous stream of drill results probably every three weeks or so, maybe even a little bit more frequently. We like to get groups of holes together so we can tell a little bit of story with every news release. Then of course we’ll have our PEA in probably the fourth quarter, which I think will be great news. And then I think with the growth and what we’re finding with the high grade, the potential for what we find at Nitra should generate a lot of excitement about Banyan.

Goldfinger

Thank you so much, I learned a lot in this conversation and I really look forward to all the exciting news flow Banyan has lined up for the rest of the year.

Tara Christie

Thank you.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Banyan Gold at the time of publishing. Author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The interview is for informational purposes only and is neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Viewers are expressly cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor and other professional advisors, as applicable, regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or any investment strategies, including those discussed above. Banyan Gold Corp. is a high-risk venture stock and not suitable for most investors. Consult company’s SEDAR profiles for important risk disclosures.

Goldfinger Capital is not a registered investment advisor and advice you to do your own due diligence with a licensed investment advisor prior to making any investment decisions. This article contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, standard transaction risks; impact of the transaction on the parties; and risks relating to financings; regulatory approvals; foreign country operations and volatile share prices. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SEDARplus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.