On May 26, 2026 Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF) announced that drill hole HER-25-25 has intersected a new zone of mineralization, consistent with the outer margins of a porphyry center, at the Southern Flats zone on its Hercules project in western Idaho. The hole encountered overlapping phyllic and outer potassic alteration, with a unique style of vein-hosted copper mineralization grading 177 meters of 0.66% CuEq (0.56% Cu, 92 ppm Mo, 2.2 g/t Ag, 0.031 g/t Au) within 271 meters of 0.51% CuEq (0.43% Cu, 75 ppm Mo, 2.6 g/t Ag, 0.024 g/t Au).



I connected with Hercules Metals CEO Chris Paul to discuss the results of hole HER-25-25 and the potential for a new copper center at Southern Flats.

Here are my takeaways from the interview and where Hercules stands today….