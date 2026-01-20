There’s no rush like a gold rush.

It’s so true. Similarly, there’s no rush like a raging bull market. After more than a decade of suffering through undercapitalized bear market environments, junior mining investors are finally tasting what a raging bull market feels like.

In bull markets, outsized share price movements can occur rapidly and without warning. Additionally, stocks won’t offer up as many fat-pitch entry opportunities during pullbacks.

Perhaps one of the most peculiar aspects of a bull market in the junior mining sector is that a company’s fundamentals don’t have to change at all for investors to drastically shift their perspective on the outlook for the company and its valuation. Obviously, metals prices are always changing and higher metals prices lend to a more favorable outlook for companies who hold mineral projects with substantial amounts of metal in the ground.

But it’s not like the gold bull market is a brand new revelation. Gold was trading above $4,000/oz as recently as Q4 2025 when some gold juniors were still barely budging.

Let me give you a recent example of this phenomenon….