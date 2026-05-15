Currie is effectively saying that the world has spent more than a decade pretending it could run on software, financial engineering, and cheap molecules. But the physical world has not gone away. Copper still has to be mined. Oil still has to be produced and refined. Power still has to be generated and transmitted. Food still has to be grown, shipped, and fertilized.

The great rotation is not from one stock sector to another. It is from abundance psychology to scarcity reality.

For mining and commodities investors, the message is clear: the market is still underestimating how difficult, expensive, and time-consuming it will be to rebuild the physical supply chains that the world now suddenly needs.

Currie’s framework is essentially: the world is rotating from bits back to atoms.

My favorite soundbites

“You think about, Apple’s sovereign bonds are safer than US bonds. In fact, I filled my kids, your people in Houston will be happy. My kids trusts are all with Exxon. I viewed it as like a sovereign bond.”

“China weaponized the periodic table. You know, China is a dominant player in the metal space while the US is a dominant player in the molecule space. The way to say it is China owns the periodic table, and the United States owns the organic chemistry version.”

“All these hyperscalers are short energy and they’re short copper and the critical minerals. What I just don’t get is that you look at the way everybody thinks there’s infinite demand for AI. Yeah, I agree. I’ll use AI. I agree because it’s free. I pay a flat fee. By the way, it is actually pretty expensive. I use Claude and it’s like $250 a month. But by the way, I get up early in the morning here in London. I do it and it just spins. And when it’s spinning, you know that they don’t want to pay for the energy because it’s getting too expensive and that’s why it’s spinning sometimes.”

“The United States can’t be the big hegemon paying for everybody. I like to point out that when China moves a ship full of copper from Chile to Shanghai, the United States is the one protecting those global sea lanes. It’s not China. And by the way, does America really want to pay for all of that? Let the Chinese go deal with the pirates that could be out there and take those metric tons from the Chinese.”

“We were going to get to this point somehow, some way in the situation with Europe. The United States can’t be the global hegemon. This whole Brettom Woods world was created in 1944 when the United States had the only manufacturing supply chain on the planet Earth.”

Key Takeaways From Jeff Currie’s Most Recent Interviews

1. The commodity supercycle thesis is still alive — and stronger than it was in 2020.

Currie argues that the same forces behind the original post-2020 supercycle call remain in place: chronic underinvestment, deglobalization, electrification, and fiscal redistribution. Years of poor returns since roughly 2014 redirected capital away from real assets and into sectors like technology, leaving oil, metals, agriculture, and refining capacity underbuilt.

2. Oil is probably the most mispriced part of the commodity complex.

Currie has acknowledged being early/wrong on oil in the near term, but his explanation is important: hydrocarbons have been politically suppressed because oil, gas, coal, food, and fertilizer directly feed inflation. In his view, governments effectively leaned on supply from Russia, Iran, Venezuela, immigration-driven labor supply, and aggressive resource harvesting to keep inflation lower than it otherwise would have been. That trick is becoming harder to repeat.

3. Metals have been telling the truth; hydrocarbons have been held down.

Currie distinguishes between “periodic table” commodities — gold, copper, silver, critical minerals — and organic chemistry commodities such as oil, gas, coal, corn, and wheat. Metals have moved higher because they are tied to security of supply, electrification, data centers, and the weaponization of the periodic table. Hydrocarbons have lagged because policymakers had a powerful incentive to suppress visible inflation.

4. Deglobalization is commodity-intensive.

Defense spending, reshoring, redundant supply chains, strategic stockpiling, sanctions, and resource nationalism all require more raw materials. Currie’s phrase — “weaponized the periodic table” — captures the moment well. Critical minerals, copper, uranium, oil, LNG, refining capacity, and defense-related metals are no longer just economic inputs; they are strategic assets.

5. Gold’s move is not just about inflation — it is about trust.

Currie sees gold being driven by de-dollarization and fiat-currency distrust. The seizure/freezing of Russian central bank assets after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine accelerated a global realization: reserves held inside the Western financial system can be weaponized. His broader point is that gold is not simply rallying because the dollar is weak; it is rallying because fiat currencies as a class are being questioned.

6. AI/data centers are the bridge between technology and commodities.

One of Currie’s more interesting points is that technology companies are becoming asset-heavy. AI is not just software; it requires steel, copper, power, gas, transformers, cooling systems, grid upgrades, and physical infrastructure. In other words, the “bits” economy is now colliding with the “atoms” economy. HC Group’s January 2026 summary of Currie’s views similarly notes that AI and data centers are driving power and critical-mineral demand while forcing tech companies into hard-asset infrastructure.

7. Agriculture is part of the same underinvestment story.

The Oxbow interview framing includes agriculture alongside oil and metals. Currie’s broader thesis treats agriculture as another underinvested real-asset sector where policy, weather, supply chains, fertilizer, energy costs, and geopolitical fragmentation can all create upside pressure.

8. The investment implication: real assets are coming back into favor.

The late 2010s and early 2020s rewarded asset-light, scalable technology. Currie’s view is that the late 2020s will increasingly reward asset-heavy sectors: energy, metals, power, infrastructure, mining, refining, logistics, and defense. He compares the setup to previous rotations where commodity scarcity eventually forced capital back into the old economy.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.