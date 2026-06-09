In a fresh research report, analysts at Jefferies have materially raised the firm’s base-metals price deck, with the biggest headline being a new peak LME copper forecast of $8.00/lb, or roughly $17,600/t, around 2030–2031. That is up from Jefferies’ prior long-term peak forecast of about $6.00–$6.50/lb. Jefferies also raised aluminum forecasts and highlighted Freeport, Glencore, Anglo, Teck, and Alcoa as preferred mining equities.

Freeport-McMoRan (Weekly)

Alcoa (Daily)