JPMorgan: “The aging grid is a national security risk.”

JPMorgan’s recent research note titled “Climate Intuition: Demand is here, time to build the grid of tomorrow” is really making a simple but important point: the power grid is no longer some sleepy utility-sector afterthought, it has become a genuine strategic chokepoint. Electricity demand is accelerating thanks to AI data centers, electrification, and re-industrialization, while the grid itself remains old, constrained, and increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather, cyberattacks, and physical disruption. In other words, the grid is being dragged into the center of the national-security conversation because modern economies cannot function without reliable, scalable power delivery.