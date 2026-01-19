I’d like to share a handful of recent CEO interviews that I have had the pleasure of conducting. Two of these companies are in the midst of very important drill programs (Aztec and Kootenay), while Trident is expected to imminently mobilize two drill rigs to Contact Lake.

Aztec Minerals (TSX-V:AZT, OTC:AZZTF) is in the midst of an important RC & diamond drilling program at its Tombstone Gold-Silver Project in Arizona. On January 15, 2026 Aztec Minerals (TSX-V:AZT, OTC:AZZTF) published the results of 9 additional RC drill holes at its Tombstone Gold-Silver Property in Southeastern Arizona. Additionally, the company announced that the ongoing drill program is being expanded from 8,500 meters to 12,000 meters.

Perhaps most important is that Aztec made the decision to expand the core drilling program while hole TC25-04 is in progress, on its way to the anticipated terminal depth of 800 meters. Drill hole TC25-04 is designed to target the large, southern AMT target. To date, Aztec notes that sporadic intersections of hydrothermal breccias and "B-type" porphyry veinlets have been observed.

Ontario gold developer Mayfair Gold (TSX-V:MFG, OTC:MFGCD) is a new name to Goldfinger Capital. On January 8, 2026 Mayfair Gold (TSX-V:MFG) announced the results of its 2026 Pre-Feasibility Study for the Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins Gold District of Ontario, Canada. The study has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.



The base case scenario shows an after-tax NPV(5%)of C$652 million, IRR of 24% at US$3,100/oz gold price and 1.35 C$/US$ exchange rate.



I connected with Mayfair Gold CEO Nick Campbell to introduce the company to Goldfinger Capital and to learn more about the company's vision for Fenn-Gib.

On January 8, 2026 Kootenay Silver (TSX-V:KTN, OTC:KOOYF) announced additional assay results from nine drill holes completed as part of its staged 50,000-meter drill program at the Columba High Grade Silver Project in Chihuahua, Mexico.



Drilling is focused on the expansion of the known resource bodies that remain open in all directions. The extensive Columba vein system currently hosts an inferred Mineral Resource Estimate totaling 54.1 million ounces of silver based on 5.92 million tonnes at a grade of 284 g/t silver.



I connected with Kootenay Silver CEO Jim McDonald to discuss the latest results from La Columba and KTN's big plans for 2026.

Trident Resources (TSX-V:ROCK, OTC:TRDTF) has been a stellar performer since bursting onto the scene last August with an impressive set of high-grade drill results from the Contact Lake Project, located in the La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan.

Trident Resources (Daily)

On January 15, 2026 Trident Resources (TSX-V:ROCK, OTC: TRDTF) announced the commencement of its 10,000 meter winter diamond drilling program at ROCK’s Contact Lake Gold Project, located in the prolific La Ronge Gold Belt of northern Saskatchewan. The drill program has been designed to confirm historical gold mineralization, expand known gold zones, and test newly defined targets based on current geologic interpretations.



The 2026 winter drill program is an important follow-up to the recently concluded 2025 Contact Lake drill program, which successfully intersected high-grade gold intercepts and broad zones of alteration and gold mineralization. Trident is excited to drill test several targets and realize the tremendous potential of one of the region’s most prospective gold projects.



I connected with Trident Chairman Tim Termuende for an introduction to Trident and to learn about the company's plans in 2026.

Last but certainly not least, I recently spoke with Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR) CEO Dustin Perry about the latest results from Williams, and what's next for Kingfisher in 2026.

On January 13, 2026 Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR, OTC:KGFMF) announced further results from the 2025 exploration and drilling program at the HWY 37 Project. The 933 square kilometer HWY 37 Project is located within the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.



Drillhole HW-25-008 cut 889.35 meters of 0.47% CuEq starting at surface below 3.65 meters of cover to end of hole at 893 meters. Drillhole HW-25-010 returned 721.7 meters of 0.46% CuEq starting below 4.3 meters of cover which includes 78.7 meters of 1.01% CuEq from 4.3 meters depth. These drillholes demonstrate continuity of grade with mineralization from surface of bedrock to depth within the Williams deposit.

Perhaps most interesting were Dustin’s comments about the priority drill target areas for 2026, the potential size of the 2026 exploration & drilling program at HWY 37, and why he’s so excited to get back to the Hank Copper & Gold Porphyry Target.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Kingfisher Metals, Aztec Minerals, and Mayfair Gold at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. Kootenay Silver and Mayfair Gold have compensated Goldfinger Capital for the production, editing, and dissemination of corporate interviews so some information could be considered biased.

Disclaimer



The interview is for informational purposes only and is neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Listeners are expressly cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor and other professional advisors, as applicable, regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or any investment strategies, including those discussed above. The stocks discussed in this interview are high-risk venture stocks and not suitable for most investors. Consult Company SEDAR profiles for important risk disclosures. This interview contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, standard transaction risks; impact of the transaction on the parties; and risks relating to financings; regulatory approvals; foreign country operations and volatile share prices. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information.