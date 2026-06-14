Most of the time, insider buying and selling in the junior mining sector is little more than background noise. A CEO exercising options, or making the occasional token open-market purchase, is generally par for the course and rarely delivers the sort of signal that moves the needle.

But every once in a while, insider activity becomes too unusual, too aggressive, or too well-timed to ignore. When insiders are making outsized moves with their own capital — or heading for the exits in size — it is worth pausing to ask what the tape is really telling us.

The signal becomes even more powerful when it broadens out across an entire sector. A meaningful surge in insider buying can be one of the clearest signs that share prices have been pushed into oversold territory, creating the sort of value opportunity that only appears when sentiment is washed out. Conversely, when insiders across the sector are increasingly cashing out and selling into strength, it can be a warning that risk is rising beneath the surface, even if the broader market narrative still sounds bullish.

I intend to begin a monthly article focusing on notable insider filings across the junior mining sector, with a goal of discerning signal from the sea of noise.

This month, we begin with a SEDI filing that landed on Friday in Nevada gold explorer/developer Roxmore Resources (TSX:RM, OTC:GARLF).

The open market purchases by Director Oliver Lennox-King really stand out for two reasons:

Nearly C$1 million worth of stock purchased in a single day. RM has been in a downtrend for the last couple of months, and the price level that Lennox-King stepped in to buy stands out on the chart.

Roxmore Resources (Daily)

This insider/director already held nearly 2,000,000 shares of Roxmore before last week’s purchases. So I find it especially notable that he chose to fork over another large amount of cash to add to an already substantial stack of shares.

Additionally, Lennox-King purchased 80,000 shares at $4.20/share in May. This establishes a trend of open-market buying, and in my interpretation the much larger purchase at a significantly lower share price speaks to the value opportunity he sees.

Canadian Gold producer Artemis Gold (TSX-V:ARTG) is another gold miner that has had a series of notable SEDI filings in recent weeks.