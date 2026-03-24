Keeping Calm And Buying Right...Then Sitting Tight...At Least For A Bit
A week ago, I wrote about the increasingly messy market environment while highlighting a few specific chart setups. Today is an update on the gold chart and those 3 charts from last week.
Monday delivered a welcome relief rally, but the bounce in gold miners was far from convincing. Gold traversed a roughly ~10% daily trading range, ending up closing near session highs at roughly ~$4,400/oz, but still lower than Friday’s close.
Gold (Daily)
The important thing to note is that gold reached deeply oversold conditions at Monday morning’s lows and proceeded to stage a strong rebound, printing a hammer candlestick (bullish reversal candlestick) in the process.
This is the first strong sign of seller exhaustion in gold so far in March.