Monday delivered a welcome relief rally, but the bounce in gold miners was far from convincing. Gold traversed a roughly ~10% daily trading range, ending up closing near session highs at roughly ~$4,400/oz, but still lower than Friday’s close.

Gold (Daily)

The important thing to note is that gold reached deeply oversold conditions at Monday morning’s lows and proceeded to stage a strong rebound, printing a hammer candlestick (bullish reversal candlestick) in the process.

This is the first strong sign of seller exhaustion in gold so far in March.