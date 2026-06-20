On June 17, 2026 Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR, OTC: KGFMF) announced the commencement of its fully funded 2026 exploration program at the HWY 37 and Forrest Kerr projects, located within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.



The 2026 program is anchored by a 15,000 m, three-rig diamond drill campaign designed to test priority porphyry Cu-Au and epithermal Au-Ag targets, as previously disclosed in the Company's news releases. The first drill is now on site at the HWY 37 Project, with the first hole of the 2026 program expected to be collared imminently at the Hank porphyry Cu-Au target area.



I connected with Kingfisher Metals CEO Dustin Perry and Chief Geologist Gayle Febbo to discuss this year's drill program at HWY 37 and why this is the most exciting moment in both of their careers.

Dustin indicated that the drill schedule is now locked in, with the first rig on site and poised to begin turning imminently. A second rig is expected to arrive on June 25th, followed by a third rig around Canada Day on July 1st. Due to a slower snow melt in the Golden Triangle relative to previous years, the team elected to begin the program by re-entering and extending Hole 11 from 2025, the Hank Cu-Au porphyry discovery hole.

By reentering hole 25-011, KFR will be into the target much faster than they would by starting a new hole. Moreover, if KFR geologists are correct in their conceptual model for the Hank Porphyry Complex, within a couple hundred meters the hole should be into some very interesting mineralization.

Another key revelation from the interview is that Kingfisher Metals has invested approximately $500,000 in a core scanner to be used on-site throughout the summer. Dustin explained that the goal of this technology is to achieve 48-hour turnaround times on results, allowing the team to use real-time data to guide drilling decisions. The core scanner will also give the company more confidence in its language in investor communications.

The second hole of the program will involve a step-out to the north, with the drill oriented to the south to test structural models and constrain the system’s geometry.

We were also introduced to the “Cash Target”, located 1,200 meters north of Hole 25-006. This target is defined by a large chargeability anomaly, anomalous copper/gold geochemistry, and alteration at surface—it is prioritized for drilling early in the season due to faster snow melt and better access in this area.

The drill program and regional work are budgeted at approximately C$17 million, with a 15% contingency buffer taking the total approved budget to C$20 million. The company maintains over C$30 million in the bank and expects to finish the year with approximately C$10 million, providing substantial downside protection and room to expand the drill program if warranted.

Kingfisher Metals (Daily)

Disclosure: Author owns shares of KFR.V at the time of publishing. Author may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The video interview is for informational purposes only and is neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Viewers are expressly cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor and other professional advisors, as applicable, regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or any investment strategies, including those discussed above. Kingfisher Metals Corp. is a high-risk venture stock and not suitable for most investors. Consult company’s SEDAR profiles for important risk disclosures.



Goldfinger Capital is not a registered investment advisor and advice you to do your own due diligence with a licensed investment advisor prior to making any investment decisions. This article contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, standard transaction risks; impact of the transaction on the parties; and risks relating to financings; regulatory approvals; foreign country operations and volatile share prices. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SEDARplus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.