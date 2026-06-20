Goldfinger Capital

Goldfinger Capital

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FlowState Investing's avatar
FlowState Investing
11h

$C17m for 15,000m of drilling, yikes.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Sinn
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Sinn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture