This morning, Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR / OTCQB: KGFMF) confirmed what we had been hoping for when we first learned of hole 25-011 at the Hank Porphyry Cu-Au Target back in September. Assays from hole 25-011 returned 425.0 meters of 0.40% CuEq (0.15% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au and 2.2 g/t Ag). This newly identified zone represents a blind discovery of porphyry copper-gold mineralization beneath the near surface epithermal gold system at Hank.

Why this matters: