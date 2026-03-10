Luke Gromen: Markets Are Astonishingly Complacent

I had the opportunity to welcome Luke Gromen on Goldfinger Capital. Luke is someone who does not need an introduction, particularly to gold investors and those who are keenly aware of macro.

During the discussion, Luke reiterated a view he has been emphasizing for weeks: markets remain astonishingly complacent given the magnitude of the geopolitical developments now unfolding.

Despite events largely playing out as expected, Gromen argued that the broader market reaction has been muted. The current information environment is chaotic—propaganda and conflicting narratives are pouring out from every direction, including Tehran and Washington—making it extremely difficult for investors to separate signal from noise.

Adding to the tension, I noted that Israeli officials are reportedly preparing for as much as six additional months of active combat, a timeline that stands in stark contrast to the prevailing market assumption that the conflict will quickly burn itself out.

Oil Shock: Worse Than 1973, Yet Markets Shrug

One of the most striking points raised by Gromen is the scale of the oil disruption already underway.

According to estimates cited by Eric Nuttall, roughly three times more oil is currently offline than during the 1973 oil crisis—yet the consensus view across markets remains that the situation will be resolved quickly.

Gromen strongly disagrees with that assumption. Based on the information he is seeing, this is the most concerned he has been about the global macro backdrop in his entire career.

In his view, the conflict represents the eruption of a very dangerous geopolitical situation, one that markets appear to be dramatically underestimating.

It’s worth noting that Gromen has long warned about accelerating structural trends in the global monetary system—particularly those tied to gold, sovereign debt, and the fragility of the dollar-based system.

A Macro Powder Keg Already Primed to Ignite

Gromen explained that he had entered this period in a defensive posture, with over 50% of his liquid net worth in cash, Treasury bills, and physical bullion.

However, even he admits he did not anticipate what he described as “galactically stupid” strategic decisions from policymakers that could accelerate existing macro fault lines.

The conflict is now acting as a catalyst that is speeding up several secular trends simultaneously, including:

Rising instability in global sovereign bond markets

Growing stress in the Japanese Government Bond market

Structural incompatibility between AI-driven economic acceleration and a debt-saturated financial system

In Gromen’s framework, the policy response to the conflict is inadvertently accelerating the breakdown of consumer credit, private credit, and Treasury market stability.

The transmission mechanism is straightforward: higher oil prices.

Energy is the input cost for nearly everything in the global economy. When oil spikes, the ripple effects cascade through inflation expectations, credit markets, and sovereign funding dynamics.

The Dangerous Absence of Second-Order Thinking

Perhaps the most concerning theme Gromen highlighted is what he sees as a systemic failure of second- and third-order thinking across both Washington and Wall Street.

In his view, policymakers and investors alike are focusing on immediate tactical developments while ignoring the cascading consequences that inevitably follow major geopolitical shocks.

That intellectual blind spot is creating a dangerous mix of hubris and complacency.

Meanwhile, the information landscape has become increasingly polarized. Extreme narratives are circulating everywhere—from theories that the conflict is part of a grand strategy to isolate China, to claims that the United States is already losing the geopolitical struggle.

The result is widespread confusion about which information sources can actually be trusted.

And notably, early claims that the Iranian regime would collapse quickly have so far failed to materialize.

Western Consensus vs. Reality

Gromen also pointed out a glaring contradiction embedded in the Western consensus narrative.

Many analysts assume the conflict will resolve quickly.

But that assumption ignores the incentives of the parties actually fighting.

When people believe their families, cities, and sovereignty are under existential threat, they rarely capitulate quickly.

Even more troubling, Gromen warned that investors are ignoring the fragility of global supply chains that sit just beneath the surface of the conflict.

For example:

China reportedly holds roughly 200 days of oil supply in reserve.

Western economies operate with far thinner buffers.

In Gromen’s view, the United States has weakened its own resilience by drawing down strategic petroleum reserves, while China has spent years aggressively stockpiling critical commodities and resources.

That asymmetry could become extremely important if the conflict drags on longer than markets expect.

We eventually found our way to the topic of gold, and Luke proposed that if the government implements yield curve control and capital controls to win the war, it would mark the end of the US dollar's reserve status.

In such a scenario, the gold price could reach $50,000/oz.

Overall, it was a sobering conversation but one well worth tuning in for.

