Luke Gromen on why the Strait of Hormuz is the only thing that matters to markets right now, and why gold has been sold-off due to a short-term flight to liquidity:



“....gold is down on liquidity selling to the trapeze that really matters. The reason I own gold, the reason you should own gold, which is when we shift from liquidity selling to “oh my god, Hormuz is still closed, supply chains are unwinding, every piece of sovereign debt in the world is going to default unless every central bank in the world prints money into an oil spike in order to make that sovereign debt nominally money good.”

That’s what’s going to happen. That’s what we’re going to be facing in the next two, three, four weeks if Hormuz stays closed. That is a certainty.”

On the possibility of a $7,000+ gold price in 2026:

“When they have to print money to keep sovereign debt from defaulting into an energy spike, an energy shock, and a supply chain collapse. Oooh doggy, I think gold ends the year at least with a six in front of it, maybe a seven.”

And a closing shot on the second and third derivatives of ‘closure’ of the Strait of Hormuz:

“….I would say look it’s Hormuz, is it open or not? It’s the only thing that matters. Everything else is noise and the physical shortages and breakdown of supply chains will dictate that in terms of when that really matters. It’s really a fascinating thing. It’s another one of these moments of collective delusion that we’ve seen periodically over the last several years, decade or so where it’s observable to everybody in markets.

Everybody knows Hormuz is closed. Everybody says we’ve got the best military in the world. We probably do. But why can’t we get it open?……Why isn’t it open? People say, some people say, “Well, we want it closed.” Okay, great. Tell me about the second and third derivatives of that.”

To put it bluntly, the second- and third-derivative effects of an extended closure of the Strait of Hormuz (the prices of diesel, jet fuel, and petrochemicals surge as supply chains get reengineered, and food and political stress rises) would have far-reaching negative consequences for the global economy. Nearly every path leads toward extraordinary fiscal and monetary easing as policymakers attempt to support growth in the face of commodity inflation, an increasingly multipolar global monetary order, and the rising friction and costs of deglobalization as more countries put up walls.

Gold is no longer just a trade; it is an essential asset.

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