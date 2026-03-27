Goldfinger Capital

Goldfinger Capital

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Cook's avatar
David Cook
2h

Luke is great, and I believe correct re Hormuz. It seems clear that Iran believes it is engaged in an existential war for survival, and has no intention capitulating to US demands. Kind of odd how Wall Street apparently doesn’t see it that way.

On a separate topic - Do you offer a trading class and a private telegram chat or are those emails spam?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robert Sinn
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Sinn · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture