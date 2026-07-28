Luke Gromen, founder of Forest for the Trees, is out with a great interview on the Monetary Matters Podcast. Gromen is very cautious on tech stocks, and still neutral on Bitcoin due to the risks of an ‘AI calamity’. Meanwhile, he sees gold rising back above $5,000/oz as China continues gobbling up the world’s gold mining production, while he sees only unappealing options for new Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh.

I highly recommend watching the entire conversation, but I’d like to draw your attention to two key parts of it.

Beginning around the 10:00 mark, Gromen offers a ‘real yields reality check’. In particular, he explains why positive real yields on US Treasuries in the current debt/deficit backdrop with debt-fueld spending on AI build-outs is a recipe for disaster:

“…the key driver to US growth for the last 12 to 18 months has been tech, has been AI, which is borrowing a ton of money now, and which is very sensitive to positive real yields.

It needs negative real yields. So basically what that translates to anyone saying that we need high real yields to place that paper, is we need to put a bullet in tech and we need to put a bullet in the American economy to place those bonds. And once you say it like that you realize how nonsensical it becomes, because if you do that the US will go into recession. If the US goes into recession, deficits are going to rise nonlinearly—the last three recessions we’ve seen deficits rise 600-1200 basis points of GDP.

So GDP is what $31 trillion. So you’re going to add $2 to $3.6 trillion on top of a two trillion deficit in a world where you have positive real yields.

And now what? Now you still have your entitlements coming on. They’re going to come faster because in a recession, those numbers grow even faster.

So, you’re going to be looking at that number I quoted before of gross interest plus entitlements plus veterans benefits. You know, it’s maybe 104% today. It’s going to go to 130%-150% (150% of tax receipts). And what’s going to happen is the dollar is going to skyrocket as the US government crowds out all global dollar markets trying to place paper. And the Treasury market dysfunctions, the stock market crashes in the US, around the world. It’s basically early days of covid from the portion where treasury yields started going up, instead of down, until they step in and start buying Treasuries under the auspices of Treasury market functioning, in numbers that would make what they were buying under covid look quaint by comparison.

So the people who said “hey sell gold on positive real yields”, you know all my friends in emerging markets they’re like “when your debt to GDP is 125% and your deficit is 6%, and it’s growing faster than your receipts, and your positive real yields are going to slow your receipts, the last thing you should be selling on positive real yields and real yields rising is gold.

You should be buying gold hand over fist because you know how it’s going to end. It’s just a question of when.”

Gromen is essentially outlining a US dollar “milkshake” scenario as rising, positive real yields create a recession and force a breakdown of US Treasury funding markets.

Then, beginning at roughly the 01:00:00 mark, he’s asked about the Fed and new Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh.

“I have no edge here, so take everything I’m about to say on it with a block of salt.

The fiscal situation suggests he can’t hike rates this year. Full stop.

The oil market suggests he should hike rates. Full stop.

The tech market suggests he should be cutting rates aggressively. Full stop.

If he cuts rates or hikes rates, long end yields are probably going higher either way.

So if I’m him, I never would have taken this job….

So anyway, I don’t know what he’s going to do. But I feel pretty strongly that every move he makes, there’s going to be something wrong with it. Like he’s got options, but they’re just all unpleasant. Raise rates? 25 basis points might be enough to kick the legs out from under what’s going on in AI.

….Okay. Well, don’t do anything then. Well, now oil picks back up, you know, and inflation picks back up. Lose even more……What are you going to do? Like, and ultimately, you know, the fix is simple. It’s just not politically easy…..those entitlements have to go away and there’s no way you can make them go away. Okay? So, if the entitlements won’t go away, then the war’s got to go away and the defense department’s got to go away, but it’s got to go away without a recession.

We can’t do that.

And okay, well then the last option, you’ve got to cut rates when you shouldn’t be cutting rates and buy a bunch of bonds when you shouldn’t be buying those bonds. Devalue the heck, you know, yield curve control, devalue the heck out of the currency. Those are your options.”

Tomorrow afternoon we’ll find out what Warsh’s FOMC decides to do. My bet is on standing pat, but with a hawkish tone. However, in the last 48 hours many smart people, including Citadel Securities, have gotten on the rate-hike bandwagon.

Like Gromen, I don’t see a good move for the Fed. But if I were Kevin Warsh, I’d be awfully concerned by some of the recent tech stock market moves, and an apparently increasingly fragile situation in private credit markets.

Sandisk (Daily)

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.