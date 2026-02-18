Market Psychology Update Video
Equities, precious metals, and miners continue to navigate a volatile and messy trading range. In this video I discuss how I'm playing it, both in terms of trading and psychology.
A midweek market analysis video that delves into the current market setup and the ongoing indecision we are seeing in the major equity indices, precious metals, and miners.
There are some bright spots in an otherwise volatile and rangebound market environment. In this video, I discuss a number of these bright spots and why we have truly entered a “stock picker’s market” in the mining sector.