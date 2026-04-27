Since September 2023 when Hercules Silver (yes, it was Hercules Silver back then) optioned a project in Idaho called Mineral from a prospector, I had heard stories about the last great American prospector. His name is Merrill Palmer, and he has been prospecting and staking US mineral projects since the 1960s. Yes, that’s right. Since the 1960s. He is 86 years young.

“For me, work is just fun.” ~ Merrill Palmer (legendary American prospector)

I finally had the opportunity to meet Merrill a few weeks ago in Arizona as we toured Corcel Exploration’s Yuma King Project. I was impressed with Merrill, his energy, his passion for exploration, and his encyclopedic knowledge of so many projects and so much terrain that probably all looks the same to most human beings.

Legendary American prospector Merrill Palmer atop Yuma King

I met Merrill Palmer in Parker, Arizona, the kind of desert town that feels like a waypoint between old mining stories and the next one still waiting to be written. Before we even got out to the project, Merrill was already in his element. He had a collection of rocks laid out from various prospects in the region, and as he picked them up one by one, turning them in his hands, it was obvious that this was not some abstract business to him.

He genuinely loves minerals. He loves prospecting. He loves the possibility of discovery, the chase, the uncertainty, and the adventure that comes with it.

What struck me almost immediately was the force of his enthusiasm. At 86 years old, he still carried himself with vigor and curiosity, and there was something deeply compelling about being around a person who has spent a lifetime in the field and still lights up at the sight of seeing mineralization in a promising rock.

How many people own a copy of this book?

A rare copy of an obscure book on Arizona mineral districts

As we talked through the Yuma King project (La Paz County, Arizona), Merrill did not present it like a promoter reading from a script. He spoke about it like a man who had lived with the ground, who had walked it, studied it, and remembered it through instinct as much as through notes. His memory was not encyclopedic in the conventional sense, but it did not need to be. He knew the important details. He could point out the key areas of the property, the places where miners had worked in the past, the areas that mattered most, and the zones he would like to see drilled in the future. That kind of knowledge is hard to fake. It comes from years of putting boots on the ground and studying every detail.

When we arrived at Yuma King, I could see why the project still captured Merrill’s imagination. There was a rawness and immediacy to it. We even walked into the adit at the main Yuma King mine area, and what I saw there left an impression on me. The mineralization was striking.

It was the kind of exposure that makes you stop and stare for a moment, because it speaks to the strength of the system. This was clearly a very rich and very robust mineralizing environment, one that had produced significant metal and, in my view, had also left plenty behind in the ground that the old timers didn’t get to. Standing there, looking at the mineralization up close, it was easy to understand why someone like Merrill would still be so enthusiastic about Yuma King after all these years.

Oxidized copper mineralization at the Yuma King Mine

There was also something undeniably old-school about Merrill. Throughout our visit, he carried himself like a man completely at home in the remote American West. He had a revolver on his waist, and his truck carried additional firearms and ammunition, the sort of practical preparedness that reflected the life he has lived and the country he has explored. It was just another reminder that Merrill belongs to a fading generation of American prospectors, men who operated with independence, toughness, and a deep familiarity with the land.

Merrill may be best known for the discovery of the eponymous Palmer VMS Project in Alaska. Palmer is currently a 4.8 million tonne indicated resource at 3.5% CuEq and a 12.0 million tonne inferred resource at 3.1% CuEq–a very high-grade and growing ore body. Vizsla Copper (TSX-V:VCU) is currently advancing the Palmer Project with an aggressive drill program planned for 2026.

Merrill recounted the story of how he first discovered VMS mineralization at surface at Palmer, including how intuitively he knew the system outcropped over a ridge. He told his brother to hike over the ridge and let him know what he found. Sure enough, he walked across a mineralized gossan with VMS mineralization.

Merrill lives and breathes the rocks, and it’s not an exaggeration to say that he feels the mineralization in his bones.

Returning to Yuma King, historical drilling by Big Bar Gold in 2006 returned a number of strong intercepts including:

~ 45.4 meters of 0.78% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, and 6.3 g/t Ag from 4.6 m in hole YK01-A



~ 36.9 meters of 0.62% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, and 3.8 g/t Ag from 5.2 m in hole YK01-B



~ 24.4 meters of 0.74% Cu, 0.48 g/t Au, and 4.4 g/t Ag from 5.9 m in hole YK01-C



~ 30.8 meters of 0.55% Cu, 0.56 g/t Au, and 4.7 g/t Ag from 6.7 m in hole YK01-D

One of the more intriguing parts of our conversation came when Merrill spoke about an area to the north of the main Yuma King mine workings. He described gold found in outcrop there, including some very high-grade samples, and he made it clear that he believes the prospect could be much larger than previously understood.

Corcel Exploration Presentation

This morning, Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL, OTC:CRLEF) reported positive results from a recent IP survey at Yuma King. In particular, this area that Merrill is so fond of lit up in the IP survey with a noteworthy geophysical anomaly beneath thin cover rocks:

The North Skarn Target shares many geophysical similarities to the known copper-gold skarn mineralization at the Yuma King Mine

Of course, geology always demands proof, and ultimately that idea will have to be tested with drilling. Still, hearing him describe the area (YK North Skarn Target), and seeing the conviction in his eyes, made it difficult not to feel the pull of the possibility. That is part of what makes people like Merrill so interesting: they never lose their appetite for what might still be hiding just beneath the surface.

Corcel Exploration, the company that is currently drilling at Yuma King (Corcel optioned the project from Merrill in 2024) had completed 3 drill holes from its Phase I Drill program at Yuma King at the time of my visit. The drill rig was being moved to a new drill pad to drill hole #4, drilling a step-out hole with the aim of extending known copper-gold skarn and porphyry mineralization down dip and along strike to the north of the Yuma King Mine area.

I will be extremely interested to see the results of the Phase I drill program at Yuma King, and I am optimistic for the results. It’s also noteworthy that Corcel is focused on the copper-gold skarn/porphyry potential in Phase I, however, Yuma King also hosts tungsten and graphite mineralization.

I believe the graphite potential in the southern portion of Corcel’s Yuma King Project (Yellowbird Graphite-Graphene Deposit) is definitely worth investigating further. There is the potential for a relatively low-cost, open pit deposit that could have significant scale.

By the end of the trip, I came away genuinely impressed, both by Yuma King and by the man himself. It is not every day that you visit a project with mineralization in abundance at surface, relatively flat topography, excellent infrastructure in proximity, and easy access just miles from a major highway. And it is even rarer to do so in the company of someone like Merrill Palmer, a legendary American prospector whose passion for discovery still burns as brightly as ever. Spending that time with him resonated with me. He felt like a special human being, the kind of person who reminds you that mining is not just about ore grades, drill holes, and corporate presentations. At its heart, it is still about people, intuition, perseverance and the timeless thrill of the treasure hunt and finding something valuable in the earth.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Corcel Exploration at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. This article if published on behalf of Corcel Exploration Inc.

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