Metallis Resources (TSX-V:MTS, OTC:MTLFF) has officially kicked off its 2026 drill program at the Greyhound Project in central Idaho, with the first hole now turning at the Rufus Zone. Greyhound is located 35 kilometers from Perpetua’s (NYSE:PPTA) Stibnite Gold-Antimony Mine, in an area of the state that is known for its historical antimony and tungsten production.

The Stibnite–Yellow Pine area of Central Idaho is best characterized as a gold–antimony–tungsten district, with gold being the main economic driver. However, antimony and tungsten have the potential to be very important co-products—this is especially true today due to the unprecedented global supply chain fractures and surging defense sector demand.

Historically, the district became famous for antimony and tungsten production, particularly during World War II. At Greyhound, historical channel sampling and underground grab samples have demonstrated high-grade antimony, silver, gold, lead, and zinc.

The 2026 exploration program at Greyhound will include approximately 3,000 meters of diamond drilling and is designed to build on the company’s inaugural 2025 campaign, which confirmed a broad mineralized shear zone containing multiple quartz-sulfide veins with anomalous gold, silver, lead, zinc and antimony.

The key difference this year is targeting precision. Winter interpretation has materially improved Metallis’ understanding of the structural controls along the Greyhound Shear, allowing the company to move beyond simply confirming mineralization and begin testing specific structural positions where higher-grade shoots may have developed. The first hole, GH26-12, is targeting the 1350 Zone adjacent to the Lower Rufus Adit, testing the principal Rufus Vein as well as interpreted structures above and below it. The objective is to establish continuity, grade, thickness and geometry before applying those lessons across the broader Rufus system.

Once drilling at the 1350 Zone is complete, Metallis plans to advance toward the 1100, 1000 and 500 Zones, where historical underground sampling and updated geological modelling have identified additional high-grade targets. The following long section highlights a series of planned pierce points distributed along the Rufus trend, suggesting the program is designed to test multiple prospective shoots rather than relying on a single target.

Long section of the Rufus Zone along the Greyhound Shear, showing 2026 drill target pierce points, 2025 drilling results, surface and underground rock sampling assays, and historical underground adits and raises.

Drilling will remain the primary catalyst, but mapping, trenching and geochemical sampling will also continue across the Republican, Bulldog, Akita, Idaho, Ridge Cut and Birdie targets. The broader objective is to expand the known mineralized footprint, sharpen additional drill targets and determine whether Greyhound’s 3.5-kilometer shear hosts a district-scale polymetallic system. I expect assay results will begin rolling in during September/October, and news flow will be steady for the remainder of 2026.

The 2025 exploration program proved that Greyhound hosts a mineralized system that can generate high-grade silver, gold and antimony. The 2026 program is about testing whether improved structural targeting can convert that broad system into coherent, higher-grade gold-silver-antimony shoots.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of Metallis Resources at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice. This article is published on behalf of Metallis Resources Inc.

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