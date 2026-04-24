Mining analyst Garrett Goggin CFA/CMT is back on Goldfinger Capital to discuss the gold mining sector, where he sees opportunity in the near term, and the things he looks for in junior gold developers.



Garrett Goggin is the founder of the Golden Portfolio (GP). Publisher of the GP, GP10X, and GPIV research. Former Stansberry Research and Gold Stock Analyst.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this video is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This video is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SEDARplus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.