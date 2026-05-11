Via Business Standard:

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians on Sunday to avoid buying gold for a year, many people were surprised. In a country where gold is tied to weddings, festivals, family savings and tradition, the statement sounded almost impossible to imagine.

But Modi’s appeal was not really about jewelery. It was about protecting India’s economy at a time when the country is facing a potentially dangerous combination of:

soaring oil prices,

a weakening rupee,

rising import bills,

and growing pressure on foreign exchange reserves.”



Modi’s message is about India’s balance of payments, not about gold being “bad.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to Indians to revive working from home, buy less gold and limit foreign travel.

India imports most of its crude oil and a large share of its gold, and both are paid for in U.S. dollars. With oil prices reportedly surging because of the West Asia / Strait of Hormuz crisis, India’s import bill rises sharply, putting pressure on the rupee and foreign exchange reserves. Modi’s appeal was basically: reduce avoidable dollar outflows for a year — less fuel use, fewer foreign trips, and less physical gold buying.

Gold matters to India because India is one of the world’s largest physical gold consumers. When Indian households buy gold jewelry or bars, that often requires fresh imports, which means dollars leave the country. Modi reportedly said that gold purchases use foreign exchange extensively and urged Indians to resolve not to buy gold for a year “in the national interest.”

This is also why the appeal hit jewelry stocks: investors interpreted it as a sign that the government is worried about India’s external vulnerability, consumer demand, the rupee, and inflation. Business Standard reported that the statement was an appeal, not a ban or legal restriction, but jewelry names sold off because the market feared weaker discretionary gold demand.

The historical echo is important: India has repeatedly tried to curb gold demand during periods of rupee stress because gold imports worsen the current-account deficit.

From a gold-market perspective, this is fascinating because it shows the tension between gold as household financial security and gold as a national foreign-exchange drain. For Indian families, gold is savings, culture, dowry/wedding capital, and protection against inflation. For the government during an oil price shock, physical gold imports are a luxury dollar leak.

Finally, it should be noted that Indian seasonal gold demand weakens during summer months June & July, before picking up again in August and throughout the fall months. November is historically the largest month of physical gold demand in India due to Diwali and other festivals.

It’s also notable that commodities expert Jeff Currie recently stated that he is bearish gold in the near term due to more hawkish central banks:

The wall of worry facing the yellow metal hasn’t been this tall in a long time.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SEDARplus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.