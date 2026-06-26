Waking up to the new Money of Mine interview with Tony Manini felt a little like being seven years old again and waking up on Christmas morning.

I particularly enjoyed this conversation because it went beyond the usual surface-level mining chatter and dug into some of Manini’s most successful investments, including his role as a very early investor in NexGen Energy (NYSE: NXE).

Tony’s enthusiasm for resource investing is infectious. His appetite for risk, his passion for building wealth, and his belief that great mining investments can improve lives and communities in the process all come through loud and clear. After listening to this interview, Manini has moved firmly into my top five junior mining investing idols.

The conversation is also loaded with nuggets of hard-earned wisdom. In this Substack, I will do my best to distill some of the most important lessons/snippets from the interview.

But first, who is Tony Manini?

Tony Manini is an Australian geologist, mining entrepreneur, and resource-sector investor/executive best known for helping build and finance exploration/development companies across the global mining sector.

Manini has 35+ years of global resources experience across exploration, development, financing, business development, and corporate leadership. His career includes senior roles with Rio Tinto, Oxiana, OZ Minerals, Tigers Realm Group, and EMR Capital.

He spent years with Oxiana/OZ Minerals during the period when Oxiana became one of Australia’s great mining growth stories. Oxiana and Zinifex merged in 2008 to form OZ Minerals. Manini is a co-founder and Executive Director of EMR Capital, a resources-focused private equity firm. He also co-founded Tigers Realm Group, described by EMR as an incubator involved in companies/projects such as Tigers Realm Coal, Asiamet Resources, and NexGen Energy. He is currently associated with several junior/resource companies, including as Chairman of C3 Metals, Andina Copper, and Asiamet Resources.

In the junior mining world, Manini is one of those “name-brand” Australian mining entrepreneurs whose involvement can makes a big difference because he brings a track record of discovery, technical screening, capital formation, and successful corporate exits. For a junior copper explorer, his presence on the register or board is often interpreted by the market as a sign that a project has strong geological and commercial validation.

Tony on what motivates him:

“I love working with good people, good teams. I get a lot of enjoyment these days out of seeing younger entrepreneurs coming through, and some of the young you know young guys and girls have worked for me over the years who are in very senior positions with other companies, and entrepreneurs in their own right. You know what sort of keeps me energized, really energized is working with younger people today….

… I like helping achieve some good outcomes for the industry and for investors, shareholders, and everybody create jobs all those things you know, it gives you a lot of satisfaction at the end of the day.”

On the importance of cost of capital:

“It’s the cost of capital as you said. I mean, if you can keep yourself fully valued or overvalued at any point in time, it’s a key differentiator for your the outcomes, for your shareholders, stakeholders. So, I think it’s all about ensuring that you’re appropriately valued, fully valued or overvalued at any given point in time.

That’s the best thing you can do for your shareholders.”

On the probability of a mineral prospect becoming a mine, and why resource investing is a probabilities game:

“1,030 to 1 that’s the probabilities of a prospect making a mine. It is a venture capital business and I think it’s often the participants in the industry often overlook the fact that it is a business. It’s a real business and it’s probabilities based. So there’s lots of variables that go into determining the probabilities, but it ultimately is a probabilities based business and it’s probabilities management.

So whenever I’ve interviewed geologists, exploration managers for jobs, I want to hear them say once it’s about managing probabilities. That to me then they understand what the business is.”

On what it takes to be successful:

“You’ve got to be relentless. It’s a relentless business. So unless you’ve got real passion, real hunger, you’re not probably not going to survive, or not going to prosper. Those are probably the right words.”

On finding the rare opportunities:

“….those rare opportunities, you don’t find them when the cycle’s up. You find them when no one wants to know them. The Lundins went up into the Vicuna District 20 years ago. Like everybody sees the success today, but they’ve been up there for a long time persisting in a difficult location when Argentina was a no-go. The high Andes are a hard place. Robert Friedland, you know, he’s gone to Congo amid difficult times when the market’s down.

So, to be successful, you do have to have a countercyclical approach as a junior company. There’s always opportunities out there when the cycle’s up, there’s always opportunities if you’ve got the right sort of connectivity, network, you know the space well….. By and large in the down part of the cycle I mean the opportunities are multiplied, capital markets aren’t open, there’s no money, there’s very little place to turn to so you know being able to pick up those things and then be willing to deal, you know you got to get the deal done.”

On what he looks for in a project and the importance of a big footprint:

“I like to look for things where there’s a big footprint, all good ore bodies have a big footprint…. I like to see an ore grade intersection, grade x width. And then I start to get interested because you’ve got scale, you got grade, and then I look at what’s the location? What’s the transport logistics equation? Are there any environmental and social showstoppers? And then I sort of have that filter and if I can sort of see my way through that and then will it be attractive for the capital markets? So, can it generate news flow? Can it attract investors? Is it going to attract capital to execute on your plan? And then ultimately what’s your exit?

So I sort of think about it in that context. But search radius is very important. I've never seen a good ore body have a small footprint.”

On Andina Copper’s Cobrasco Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Project:

“I'm pretty excited by Andina (TSX-V:ANDC). You probably picked that up. I mean, Cobrasco does have the hallmarks of a potential tier one copper discovery.”

Andina Copper (Daily)

I invite you to tune into the entire interview. The part about the early NexGen days beginning around the 37:00 minute is a real rare gem. Other companies mentioned include C3 Metals (TSX-V:CCCM), San Lorenzo Gold (TSX-V:SLG), and Midas Minerals (ASX:MM1).

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this article is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This article is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.