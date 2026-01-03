On New Year’s Eve, I had the pleasure of hosting an X Space with Eric Coffin of HRA Advisory. Eric and I have done this a number of times over the last few years, and it has always been fun and well worth tuning in for.

We discussed roughly a dozen junior mining stocks, including a few Goldfinger Capital favorites such as San Lorenzo Gold (TSX-V:SLG), Talon Metals (TSX:TLO), Bitterroot Resources (TSX-V:BTT), and Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG).

Disclosure: Video creator owns shares of several stocks mentioned in this interview including Talon Metals, San Lorenzo Gold and Hercules Metals at the time of publishing this video and may choose to buy or sell shares at any time without notice.

DISCLAIMER: The work included in this video is based on current events, technical charts, company news releases, corporate presentations and the author’s opinions. It may contain errors, and you shouldn’t make any investment decision based solely on what you read here. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to comments regarding predictions and projections. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. This video is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Always thoroughly do your own due diligence and talk to a licensed investment adviser prior to making any investment decisions. Junior resource companies can easily lose 100% of their value so read company profiles on www.SedarPlus.ca for important risk disclosures. It’s your money and your responsibility.