On January 26th, I published “Extreme Sentiment Unlocked: Vancouver Edition”, then on January 29th I published “Unnatural Price Action”—these two posts were intended to capture the extreme sentiment, and wild price action I was witnessing during conference week in Vancouver, Canada. Regardless of my bias and long-term market outlook, the move from $70/oz silver to $121/oz silver over the span of a few weeks was something that was shocking, and quite unhealthy.

We also saw some small pockets of froth begin to bubble up in certain areas of the junior mining sector in January.

On January 26th I wrote:

“Based on everything I know, and everything I’ve seen in markets over nearly 25 years, there is a very high probability that today marked at least a short term peak for precious metals and junior miners.

Before you send the hate mail and unsubscribe, let me remind you that you are here for cutting edge insights and variant views that result in alpha for your portfolio. You should also always prefer that I tell it like it is.

Of course, I won’t always get it right. Nobody does. But I will get it right more often than not.”

On January 26th, the TSX-Venture Composite peaked at 1177.21.