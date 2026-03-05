A brief video reminding myself of how fortunate we are in March 2026 to have such a high-quality selection of junior exploration companies on the brink of delivering world-class copper/gold/silver discoveries.

Companies discussed include Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF), Talon Metals (TSX:TLO, OTC:TLOFF), Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR, OTC:KGFMF), Homeland Nickel (TSX-V:SHL, OTC:SRCGF), and A2Gold (TSX-V:AUAU, OTC:AUXXF).