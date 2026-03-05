PDAC Hangovers & A Reminder For All That's Good Out There Today
In March 2026, junior mining investors are blessed to have so many great exploration and development companies to choose from. Moreover, we have more tools and more data to work with than ever before.
A brief video reminding myself of how fortunate we are in March 2026 to have such a high-quality selection of junior exploration companies on the brink of delivering world-class copper/gold/silver discoveries.
Companies discussed include Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG, OTC:BADEF), Talon Metals (TSX:TLO, OTC:TLOFF), Kingfisher Metals (TSX-V:KFR, OTC:KGFMF), Homeland Nickel (TSX-V:SHL, OTC:SRCGF), and A2Gold (TSX-V:AUAU, OTC:AUXXF).