Every year, on PDAC Monday every single junior mining company feels obligated to publish a news release. As one would expect, a number of Goldfinger Capital favorites issued news Monday morning. I already discussed the Arizona Sonoran Copper (TSX:ASCU) takeover news, so I decided to review the news from three other companies: Aztec Minerals (TSX-V:AZT), San Lorenzo Gold (TSX-V:SLG), and Visionary Copper & Gold (TSX-V:VCG).