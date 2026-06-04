Due to the fact that I wasn’t able to attend the May Metals Investor Forum in person, we scheduled follow-up interviews with the CEOs of the companies I invited to present on my panel at MIF.

This week, I had the pleasure of conducting interviews with David D’Onofrio, CEO of White Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WGO, OTC: WHGOF), and Drew Anwyll, CEO of Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSX-V: MFG, NYSE: MINE).

White Gold is a Yukon gold exploration & development powerhouse that is on the verge of publishing a maiden PEA for its flagship White Gold Project, located in the heart of Yukon gold country.

David and I discussed a number of upcoming catalysts for WGO, including the PEA and the largest ever diamond drill program in the history of the company.

The second interview is with Drew Anwyll of Mayfair Gold. Mayfair’s Fenn-Gib Project is located in the prolific Timmins Gold Camp of Ontario. It is a 4.3 million-ounce gold project, located in the prolific Timmins gold district accessible by way of Highway 101, which runs right through the project. Mayfair is focused on utilizing existing access and infrastructure to advance the Fenn-Gib Gold project to production with discipline and efficacy with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and stakeholder engagement.

In January 2026, Mayfair Gold released a Pre-Feasibility Study for its Fenn-Gib gold project in Ontario, showing strong economics with a $652M after-tax NPV, 24% IRR, and a 2.7-year payback period based on a $450M initial capital investment, projecting an average of ~64,000 oz of gold per year over a 14.3-year mine life.

It should be noted that both MINE and WGO have impressive shareholder registries, including Canadian gold giant Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) holding a 19% stake in White Gold, and hedge fund Muddy Waters holding a 16% stake in Mayfair Gold.

Both companies are top shelf junior explorer/developers with catalyst-heavy news flow coming in 2H 2026—I expect both MINE and WGO to outperform over the next year.

Disclosure: Author owns shares of White Gold Corp and Mayfair Gold at the time of publishing and may choose to buy or sell at any time without notice.

Disclaimer



The interview is for informational purposes only and is neither a solicitation for the purchase of securities nor an offer of securities. Listeners are expressly cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor and other professional advisors, as applicable, regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or any investment strategies, including those discussed above. The stocks discussed in this interview are high-risk venture stocks and not suitable for most investors. Consult Company SEDAR profiles for important risk disclosures. This interview contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, standard transaction risks; impact of the transaction on the parties; and risks relating to financings; regulatory approvals; foreign country operations and volatile share prices. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward looking information.