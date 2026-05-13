Vince Lanci of GoldFix returns to Goldfinger Capital to discuss precious metals and the gold mining sector. Vince offers some unique observations regarding this summer's FIFA World Cup in North America, and the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. We also spend some time delving into the latest news from West Red Lake Gold (TSX-V:WRLG).



Vince's GoldFix Substack is a staple in my daily reading diet: