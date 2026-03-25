Precious metals are in what looks to me like a classic oversold rebound phase. After a sharp sentiment washout, it’s normal to see a snapback rally as shorts cover, weak-handed sellers reach exhaustion, and traders begin to lean the other way. These rebounds can feel powerful in the moment, especially after a few ugly sessions, but that doesn’t automatically mean the corrective phase is over. It simply means the market got too stretched to the downside and needed to mean revert.

Gold (Daily)

In gold, the first upside Fibonacci retracement level near ~$4,600/oz was reached overnight. The market is likely to spend some time consolidating its recent ~$500/oz rebound, before making an attempt to push up to test $4,700/oz by Friday’s close.

Should gold fail to sustain above $4,500/oz over the next couple of trading sessions, it would likely mean a retest of Monday morning’s washout low near $4,100 is in order.