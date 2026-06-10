In the last 24 hours, the chart of the Gold Miners Bullish Percent Index (BPGDM) is making the rounds:

BPGDM (Daily)

To be clear, the BPGDM is not a pure sentiment gauge. It is simply a measure of breadth across the gold mining sector, and obviously when breadth is overwhelmingly one-sided that can be indicative of extreme bullish/bearish investor sentiment.

The index measures the percentage of gold-mining stocks that are on Point & Figure buy signals. When the reading is high, broad participation is strong and the sector may be getting crowded. When the reading is low, participation has collapsed and the sector may be washed out. This is important because gold miners are notorious for emotional overshoots in both directions. When investors love them, they can price in perfection. When investors hate them, they can price in extinction.

For traders, the real value of the Gold Miners Bullish Percent Index is not in using it as a standalone buy or sell signal. It is best used as a timing and risk-management tool.