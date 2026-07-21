President Trump’s executive order on critical materials is one of the clearest bullish signals yet for the U.S. mining sector, and it arrived on my birthday. Washington is no longer simply talking about reducing dependence on China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea—it is beginning to force the defense industry to build secure, traceable supply chains. Starting on January 1, 2027 contractors will face much tougher sourcing requirements and far less flexibility to hide behind waivers. Simply stated, America needs new domestic sources of strategic minerals, and it needs them fast.

That creates a powerful re-rating opportunity for U.S. deposits containing tungsten, tantalum, molybdenum, and rare-earth magnet materials. Molybdenum-rich porphyry systems could be particularly well positioned, as projects once valued primarily for copper may now attract an additional national-security premium. Add some rhenium (used in nickel-based superalloys for jet-engine turbine blades and vanes) to a large-scale copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit and you suddenly have an extremely strategic asset that could be critical to national security.

The most advanced projects with clean ownership, domestic processing potential, and a credible path to production could find themselves competing for federal funding, strategic investment, accelerated qualification, and long-term defense-linked offtake.

F-35 Lightning II

This order does not immediately permit every mine or guarantee billions of dollars in support, but it significantly improves the probability that capital and policy will flow toward the right projects. The United States cannot rebuild its defense supply chains without new mines, processing facilities, and secure sources of raw materials. That makes high-quality American mineral deposits increasingly scarce strategic assets—and in my view, the market is still dramatically underpricing their future importance.

What the order does

1. Requires complete supply-chain tracing

Defense contractors and subcontractors will eventually have to provide a detailed bill of materials tracing components and materials back to the origin of the raw material. The government wants visibility from the mine and processing facility through to the finished missile, aircraft, radar system or other defense product.

2. Forces contractors to replace unreliable foreign suppliers

Contractors using materials or components supplied by entities under the ownership, control or influence of covered nations may be required to qualify and use alternative suppliers. Failure to do so could result in task orders being suspended, contract options not being exercised or contracts being terminated.

3. Accelerates the qualification of new sources

Within 90 days, the Department of War must develop a strategy to accelerate the testing and qualification of alternative sources. The order also calls for removing regulations that unnecessarily slow the qualification process. This addresses a recurring problem in critical minerals: a mine or processor may exist, but it can take years for its material to be approved for a specific defense application.

4. Tightens the waiver process

From January 1, 2027, waivers will generally require a formal mitigation plan identifying the non-compliant source, documenting exhaustive efforts to find alternatives and establishing a timeline for eliminating the problematic supplier. Simply saying that a domestic source has not been qualified will no longer be sufficient unless the contractor can show active, adequately funded qualification work.

5. Preserves allied and U.S.-backed foreign projects

The order does not require every mineral to be mined inside the United States. It explicitly supports sourcing from allied nations and preserves the ability to use foreign projects financed or supported by the Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank), the Development Finance Corporation and other U.S. agencies. Project Vault—the U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve—is also protected.

Which minerals are directly affected?

The underlying statute, 10 U.S.C. §4872, currently defines the principal covered materials as:

Samarium-cobalt magnets

Neodymium-iron-boron magnets

Tungsten metal powder and tungsten heavy alloys

Tantalum metals and alloys

Molybdenum

What it means for U.S. mineral deposits

1. Molybdenum-bearing porphyry deposits become more strategically important

Molybdenum is now explicitly included as a covered material. That is potentially important for U.S. porphyry copper systems because many large copper deposits contain meaningful molybdenum credits.

A domestic copper-molybdenum project may therefore be viewed not simply as a copper asset, but as part of the defense-critical molybdenum supply chain. This could improve its ability to attract government interest, strategic investors, downstream partners or defense-related offtake agreements.

However, copper itself is not directly listed under §4872. A copper-only project does not automatically receive the same direct benefit. The greatest incremental advantage accrues to deposits with recoverable molybdenum and a credible domestic or allied processing route.

Companies that hold large-scale US Copper-Molybdenum porphyry projects: Faraday Copper (TSX:FDY), Hercules Metals (TSX-V:BIG), Idaho Copper (AMEX:COPR), Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK), Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE:IE).

2. U.S. tungsten projects should receive a significant strategic premium

The order is particularly meaningful for domestic tungsten deposits because tungsten is used in penetrators, armor, high-temperature alloys, cutting tools and other defense applications.

Defense contractors will increasingly need to prove that tungsten was not mined, processed or transformed through prohibited supply chains. A qualified U.S. tungsten mine connected to domestic concentration, refining and powder production could become much more valuable than an equivalent deposit lacking downstream infrastructure.

US Tungsten Investment Ideas: Guardian Metal Resources (ADR Amex:GMTL), Blue Moon Metals (TSX-V:MOON), Spartan Metals (TSX-V:W).

3. Rare-earth deposits benefit—but only if the processing chain is compliant

The statute covers finished neodymium-iron-boron and samarium-cobalt magnets rather than every rare-earth mineral deposit. Nevertheless, the requirement to trace materials back to raw-material origin creates a clear opportunity for U.S. deposits containing neodymium, praseodymium, samarium and associated magnet materials.

The important caveat is that a domestic rare-earth mine shipping concentrate to China for separation or magnet production would not solve the problem. The strategically valuable projects will be those connected to domestic or allied separation, metalmaking, alloy production and magnet manufacturing.

4. Tantalum, gallium and germanium projects gain relevance

Domestic tantalum deposits and by-product sources should become more attractive to the defense supply chain. Gallium and germanium projects could receive a similar boost as their statutory restrictions approach in late 2027.

Because gallium and germanium are commonly recovered as by-products rather than from standalone mines, the order may encourage the government to examine existing U.S. zinc, bauxite, coal-related and polymetallic operations for recoverable material.

5. Ownership and control will matter as much as geology

A deposit being physically located in the United States does not automatically make it compliant. The order requires contractors to assess foreign ownership, control and influence.

A U.S. mine or processing facility controlled by an entity connected to a covered nation could still be classified as an unreliable supplier. Projects with clean U.S. or allied ownership, transparent financing and secure processing arrangements will therefore have an advantage.

6. Integrated mine-to-product projects will command a premium

The order increases the strategic value of projects that can demonstrate:

A secure orebody in the United States or an allied country

Domestic or allied concentration and refining

Transparent ownership

Traceable custody of material

Qualification for defense specifications

Sufficient production capacity and financial stability

A mineral deposit without processing infrastructure remains only one part of the solution. The greatest beneficiaries will likely be companies capable of offering a complete, auditable supply chain.

This order moves U.S. critical-minerals policy from general encouragement toward enforceable procurement pressure. Defense contractors will have to know where their minerals originated, actively qualify alternatives and demonstrate that they are eliminating exposure to adversarial supply chains.

For U.S. mineral deposits, the strongest direct implications are for molybdenum-bearing porphyries, tungsten, tantalum and magnet rare-earth projects. The order should improve their strategic value and increase the probability of government-supported financing, qualification programs and commercial offtake—but only when the deposit is connected to a compliant processing and manufacturing chain.

The bigger message is that a secure American orebody is no longer merely a geological asset. It can become a required component of defense procurement.

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