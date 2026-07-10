RBC Lowers Price Targets Across The Gold Mining Sector, Sees "Mixed" Q2 Reporting Season
RBC sees gold miners facing difficult comps vs. Q1 amid rising operating costs.
On Thursday, July 9th RBC Dominion Securities’ Head of Global Metals & Mining Research Josh Wolfson lowered price targets across much of RBC’s precious-metals coverage universe while maintaining the existing ratings. The changes accompanied RBC’s preview of what it expects to be a mixed second-quarter earnings season. The central concern is that miners face difficult comparisons with the first quarter: realized gold and silver prices declined sequentially while operating costs increased, placing pressure on margins and free cash flow.