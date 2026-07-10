On Thursday, July 9th RBC Dominion Securities’ Head of Global Metals & Mining Research Josh Wolfson lowered price targets across much of RBC’s precious-metals coverage universe while maintaining the existing ratings. The changes accompanied RBC’s preview of what it expects to be a mixed second-quarter earnings season. The central concern is that miners face difficult comparisons with the first quarter: realized gold and silver prices declined sequentially while operating costs increased, placing pressure on margins and free cash flow.